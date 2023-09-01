A class action lawsuit has been filed in an ongoing legal battle over Metro’s sidewalks policy for developers.
Infinium Builders and KE Holdings (Ascent Construction) filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Nashville federal court on behalf of all others affected by an ordinance that required applicants for certain building permits either to build a sidewalk, contribute to a sidewalk fund or buy and get approved for a waiver.
The plaintiffs are seeking relief for those “who suffered an unconstitutional taking as a result of the sidewalk ordinance.” Ascent claims it paid more than $99,000 to the sidewalk fund for six properties. Infinium claims it paid nearly $111,000 to the fund for 10 properties. Infinium also claims Metro required the company to destroy the existing sidewalk and reconstruct it for three properties and construct a sidewalk for one other property.
The lawsuit comes after the Metro Council and Mayor John Cooper in August agreed to settlements in two similar cases.
In May, the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals handed down an opinion in one of those cases, Knight v. Metro, after plaintiffs had appealed the district court ruling in favor of Metro. The federal appeals court’s opinion said the sidewalk ordinance was unconstitutional under the Fifth Amendment’s “taking clause.”
James Knight and the other plaintiff in the case are to be awarded more than $224,300 paid mostly out of Metro’s judgments and losses fund but with nearly $9,000 to be paid out of the Nashville Department of Transportation sidewalk fund. The other case, MRB Developers et. al. v. Metro, will be settled for more than $150,600 with about half from the judgments and losses fund and the other half from the NDOT sidewalk fund.
In addition to the Fifth Amendment violation, the class action suit also argues a second count of unjust enrichment, a topic the appeals court did not rule on. That may allow claims from as early as when the original ordinance was passed in 2017, since the statute of limitations is six years, as opposed to the one year statute for the violation of Fifth Amendment rights.
Metro has a sidewalk claims submission form on its website, but it says claims would be considered for reimbursement only if costs were incurred after the date of the May court opinion and if the claimant paid under protest or requested the Board of Zoning Appeals consider a variance.
Metro’s legal department said they were reviewing the case and the plaintiffs’ attorneys declined to comment.