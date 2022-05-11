Attorney General Herbert Slatery will not seek another eight-year term later this year, he told staff members.
The Tennessee Journal reported the announcement, later confirmed by the AG’s spokesperson and Gov. Bill Lee.
The Tennessee Supreme Court will pick a replacement, an unusual arrangement in the United States, given most state attorneys general are elected.
Slatery was then-Gov. Bill Haslam’s top lawyer before the Supreme Court picked him for the job in 2014. In recent years, he has withdrawn the office from its traditional role of providing legal opinions on proposed legislation and has used the position to advocate for political ends, like the reversal of the 2020 presidential election. He has also been involved in nationwide litigation against companies involved in opioid production and distribution.
Slatery is the first Republican to hold the office.
