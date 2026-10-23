Court dismisses lawsuit against Tennessee school voucher program Three-judge panel rules Gov. Bill Lee’s Education Freedom Scholarship initiative does not violate state constitution Julianne Akers Julianne Akers Author email Oct 23, 2026 Oct 23, 2026 Updated 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link Protesters gather at the Tennessee State Capitol on Jan. 14, 2025. Photo: Hamilton Matthew Masters A three-judge panel has dismissed a lawsuit challenging Tennessee’s school voucher program.The lawsuit, filed in November 2025 by a coalition of parents of Tennessee public school students, alleged that the state’s Education Freedom Scholarship program violates the Tennessee Constitution. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. 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