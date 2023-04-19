Nashville gets a lot of attention for its successes — the cranes dotting the skyline, the big businesses moving to town. But the city is also facing significant challenges. Housing, a good education and a good wage are out of reach for too many Nashvillians. It’s up to those on our 2023 In Charge list to push the city toward a brighter future.
Julia Bonner — President, Pierce Public Relations: Oversees close-knit team focused on professional/financial services, tech, manufacturing and building design/construction sectors.
Jeff Bradford — President and CEO, Bradford Dalton Group: Has worked in local PR industry since 1985. In 2020 merged eponymously named firm with Atlanta-based Dalton Agency.
Bobby Brannon — President and CEO, Peabody Communications: Has worked within PR sector for about 31 years, having previously served at, among others, Franklin American Mortgage. Started Peabody in 2020.
Jennifer Brantley — Managing Partner, MP&F: Former reporter who once worked on the presidential campaigns of Howard Baker and Jimmy Carter. Joined MP&F as partner in 1990 and specializes in strategic planning and media relations. Teams with partner Kate Chinn to lead firm that saw death of beloved managing partner Alice Chapman in late 2021 and retirement at 2022’s end of veteran David Fox.
Clint Brewer — Managing Partner, Imperium Public Strategies: Communications industry veteran with expertise in politics, journalism and marketing. Former Tennessean government and politics editor, City Paper editor and executive director of Beacon Center. Leads company with co-founder Josh Helton.
Clark Buckner — Co-Founder, Relationary Marketing: A B2B podcaster and content marketer who began podcasting in early 2013 and focuses on the city’s tech sector.
Jeffrey Buntin Jr. — President and CEO, The Buntin Group: Leads Tennessee’s largest communications agency, which relocated in 2019 its 110 employees from Gulch-area building to former Tennessee Central Railway train shed.
Libby Callaway — Founder and Principal, The Callaway: High-energy trendsetter who oversees communications agency offering branding, event execution, marketing and PR focused on companies in fashion, beauty, retail and hospitality sectors. New York Post writer and editor from 1997 to 2004.
Beth Seigenthaler Courtney — Managing Partner, Southeast, Finn Partners: Assumed role in early 2019 with what had been DVL Siegenthaler. Teams with Managing Partner Ronald Roberts, a former journalist and MTSU official, to lead firm that counts Jack Daniel’s and NES among its clients.
Shari Day — President and CEO, BOHAN: Promoted in 2015 from president/COO to CEO, replacing Kerry Graham. Joined advertising and marketing agency firm in 2010 as senior VP for operations and planning.
Jamie Dunham — Founder and President, BrandWise: Veteran marketing and branding adviser whose client roster includes HCA and Twice Daily. Previously worked at BOHAN and The Buntin Group.
John Farkas — CEO and Founder, Golden Spiral: Oversees marketing team geared toward assisting B2B technology companies. Company supports Women in Technology of Tennessee. Holds a degree in theater from the University of Wisconsin.
Robert Henderson — CEO, JumpCrew: Has grown marketing and sales generation company to more than 300 people since launching in 2016 and moving to Nashville from New York City. Hired 100 employees during the first quarter of 2022, while also adding 20 B2B customers.
Monchiere’ Holmes-Jones — CEO, MOJO Marketing + PR: Member of Nashville Jazz Workshop advisory board previously worked at Cigna and Dillard University. Clients have included Frist Art Museum, National Museum of African American Music and Launch Tennessee.
Keel Hunt — President and Founder, The Strategy Group: Veteran of public policy communications industry who has consulted for HCA, Pilot, Ingram Industries and BellSouth. Joined by son Zach Hunt in running business.
Gregg Boling — Executive Chairman and CEO, GS&F: Role was amplified with the 2022 retirement of chair Jeff Lipscomb. Austin Peay grad partners with EVP Roland Gibbons to oversee 1978-founded Cummins Station-based marketing agency that employs about 90 people.
Rosemary Plorin — President and CEO, Lovell Communications: Joined firm that focuses on health care in 2000 and took over as its leader in 2015. Company in February was acquired by Lansing, Michigan-based Health Management Associates.
Samantha Pyle — Founder and CEO, Green Apple Strategy: Leads Trolley Barns-based boutique marketing firm that also handles content management and website design. Board member of EO Nashville.
Lauren Reed — President and Founder, Reed Public Relations: Launched Wedgewood-Houston-based firm five years after moving to Nashville from Louisville to open office for Peritus. Has worked with O’Charley’s, Ford and Madame Tussauds, among others.
Hannah Schneider and Lisa Field — Owners and Partners, BRND House: Team to oversee PR and branding agency that also maintains a New York office. Company is known for its work with hospitality sector clients.
Susan Andrews Thompson — CEO, The Andrews Agency: Founded boutique public relations, event management and advertising firm in 1990. Helped open the Nashville Ronald McDonald House and has served as president of its board of directors.
Deborah Varallo — President, Varallo Public Relations: High-energy PR sector veteran attends seemingly every local event of note — armed with camera, no less. Known for robust network of contacts.
Justin Wilson — Partner, Hall Strategies: Joined Hall in 2015 and has since built a deep roster of real estate development clients. Was named partner in late 2020, 10 years after he moved to Nashville from Washington, D.C.