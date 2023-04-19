Nashville gets a lot of attention for its successes — the cranes dotting the skyline, the big businesses moving to town. But the city is also facing significant challenges. Housing, a good education and a good wage are out of reach for too many Nashvillians. It’s up to those on our 2023 In Charge list to push the city toward a brighter future.
See the In Charge lists for other industries here.
Craig Barber — CEO, Restaurant Growth Services LLC: Runs company that oversees O’Charley’s, 99 Restaurant & Pub and Coop & Run. Once known as ABRH, RGS in 2021 sold Village Inn and Bakers Square.
Darek Bell — Founder, Corsair Distillery: Associated with Nashville’s first microdistillery, Bell moved operation to Wedgewood-Houston from Marathon Village in 2015. Opened revamped Marathon Village space Brewstillery in 2019. Scrapped plans for location in The Nations, selling for $4.2 million.
Bob Bernstein — Owner, Bongo Productions: One of veteran members of Nashville’s café scene with his Bongo Java cafés and coffee. Fido has been a Hillsboro Village mainstay since 1996. Conducts roasting operations at Alloy at Tech Hill.
Nick Bishop Sr. and Nick Bishop Jr. — Co-owners, Hattie B’s: Father and son founded hot-chicken restaurant in 2012, in Midtown, and have since opened locations in Atlanta and Las Vegas. Eatery offers locations on Eighth Avenue South, Charlotte, Fifth + Broadway and the original Midtown spot.
Matt Bodnar — Partner, Fresh Hospitality and Fresh Capital: Part of group behind Taziki’s and Hugh-Baby’s, among others. Known for real estate holdings, company owns Hunters Station food hall in East Nashville.
Sean Brock — Restaurateur: The former Husk chef/partner walked away from his Charleston properties to focus on a series of East Nashville projects, including Red Bird and Audrey. Also operates Joyland on the east side and The Continental in the Grand Hyatt Nashville. Opened Audrey in 2021 and June in 2022, both in McFerrin Park.
Ginna Winfree Burrell — Alcoholic Beverage Law Section Leader, Gullett Sanford Robinson & Martin: Former assistant director and interim executive director of the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission joined downtown law firm in 2016 to help lead work on licensing and regulation for hospitality clients and manufacturers, importers and wholesalers.
Maneet Chauhan — President, Morph Hospitality Group: Food Network fixture opened Chauhan Ale & Masala in 2014, then a series of high-profile successes: Mantra Artisan Brewery, Tànsuŏ and The Mockingbird. Closed Chaatable in August 2022 as some employees sought union.
Will Cheek III — Partner, Adams and Reese: Leads law firm’s alcoholic beverage team and provides licensing and regulatory compliance advice to restaurants, hotels, art venues, bars and clubs. Go-to source for Tennessee liquor law. Wife Sharon Cheek oversees state’s brewer’s association.
Sharon Cheek — Executive Director, Tennessee Craft Brewer’s Guild: Has overseen statewide organization since late 2019. Announced in early 2023 ale trail program.
Sandy Cochran — President and CEO, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store: Ex-Books-A-Million CEO and Vanderbilt graduate oversees restaurant company with about 73,000 employees.
A.K. Dettwiller — President, DET Distributing: Oversees alcoholic beverage distribution company founded by the Dettwiller family in 1951.
Mignon Francois — Founder and CEO, The Cupcake Collection: Entrepreneur launched bakery business in Germantown in 2008 and now operates an outpost in her native New Orleans.
Benjamin Goldberg and Max Goldberg — Owners, Strategic Hospitality: Builders of eclectic restaurant collection that includes Merchants, Pinewood Social, Bastion, Henrietta Red and Catbird Seat.
Clint Gray, Derrick Moore and Emanuel “E.J.” Reed — Owners, Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria: Trio has grown pizza and beer (and cinnamon roll) empire beyond North Nashville to locations in Antioch, Atlanta and Sacramento. Birmingham is now targeted. Former TSU classmates team with Gemaal Pratts to operate E G & Mc on Jefferson Street.
Howard Greenstone — Restaurateur and Co-Founder, Red Pebbles Hospitality: New York veteran owns or is partner in well-known restaurants such as 404 Kitchen, Adele’s, Bajo Sexto, Emmy Squared and Sadie’s.
Linus Hall — Owner, Yazoo Brewing: Operates venerable brewery overlooking Cumberland River in Madison, after previous stops at Marathon Village and The Gulch. Low-key persona lent itself to helping him lead charge in changing state’s beer tax structure.
Cordia Harrington — CEO, The Bakery Cos.: Former McDonald’s franchisee launched baking business in 1996, adding multiple plants and lines of business to build 500-employee company.
Hal Holden-Bache — Executive Chef and Co-Owner, Lockeland Table: Opened East Nashville mainstay with Cara Graham in 2012 after stint with the Greenbrier Resort culinary apprenticeship program and stops at Nick & Rudy’s, the Capitol Grille and Eastland Café.
Doug Hogrefe — Partner, 4Top Hospitality: Teams with Paul Schramkowski, David Conn and Ben Brock to operate about 20 restaurants in Huntsville, Memphis and Jackson, Mississippi. Nashville fixtures include Amerigo, Etch, Etc. and Char.
Chris Hyndman — Owner, MStreet: With Jim Caden, helped transform McGavock Street (aka MStreet) in The Gulch with Virago, Moto, Saint Anejo and Kayne Prime (as well as Midtown’s Tavern). Building home to his since-closed Whiskey Kitchen is slated to be replaced by structure to accommodate a Hyatt Caption hotel.
Wesley Keegan — Founder and CEO, TailGate Brewery: Has built one of state’s five largest brewing operations. West Davidson County brewery features always-bustling taproom (with stellar pizza), complemented by boutique operations in Music Row, North Capitol and East Nashville.
Ned Lyerly — CEO, CKE Restaurants: Previously the leader of the international operations of the Franklin-based parent of Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. Spends some time in California, in which CKE was founded in 1956.
Andy Marshall — Owner, A. Marshall Hospitality: Runs Franklin company known for Puckett’s Grocery and Restaurant, Deacon’s New South, Scout’s Pub and Americana Taphouse.
Pat Martin — Owner, Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint: Transformed a strip-mall-located barbecue joint in Nolensville into a respected company with locations in Nashville, Louisville, Birmingham and Charleston. Also owns Hugh Baby’s chain of burger shops.
Margot McCormack — Chef-Owner, Margot: Her East Nashville restaurant in Five Points was a trailblazer that, in part, spurred Nashville’s current and robust culinary scene. A regular James Beard nominee.
Andy Mumma — Founder, Barista Parlor: His café empire includes multiple urban locations. Also owns robot-themed tiki bar Chopper on east side.
Charlie Nelson — President and CEO, Nelson’s Greenbrier Distillery: Teamed with brother, and head distiller/co-owner Andy Nelson, to (re)launch last decade a family business their great-great-great grandfather had grown into a global brand in late 1800s.
Catherine Newman and Will Newman — Owners, Edley’s Bar-B-Que and 12South Filling Station: Wife-and-husband team has deliberately grown Edley’s to include locations in Chattanooga, Sylvan Park, East Nashville, Glen Carbon, Lenox Village and Donelson. Planning to open in Williamson County’s Factory at Franklin and Berry Farms. Also operate Pancho & Lefty's Cantina.
Deb Paquette — Executive Chef of Etch, Etc. and Jasper’s: Local restaurant scene mainstay for more than 31 years. Her menus at Etch in SoBro and Etc. in Green Hills are built on global flavors and among city’s most creative. Teamed with 4Top partners in 2020 to convert West End’s Saltine to Jasper’s.
Mark Parkey — CEO, J. Alexander’s: Took the helm of upscale chain from Lonnie Stout in 2019. Nixed possible sale in 2020 and cut overhead due to the COVID pandemic. Has been with company since 1993 and had been CFO before being promoted.
Austin Ray — President and Founder, A.Ray Hospitality: Operator of M.L. Rose neighborhood pubs in Melrose, Sylvan Park and Capitol View. Also owns Von Elrod’s across from First Horizon Park and is a partner in Sinema, Rambler and Melrose Billiards. Closed The Sutler in March 2022.
Randy Rayburn — Owner, Midtown Cafe: Culinary arts program at Nashville State Community College is named in his honor. His Music City Hospitality Consulting is part of partnership that opened Moxy Hotel near Cabana Taps and developed concept plan and menu for reinvented Elliston Place Soda Shop.
Bailey Spaulding — Co-Owner, Jackalope Brewing: A former Vanderbilt Law graduate who shelved legal career for brewing industry work, Spaulding teams with co-owner Steve Wright to run one of Nashville’s most beloved breweries. Duo expanded in 2018 to Ranch complex in Wedgewood-Houston then closed Gulch location in 2020.
Christian Spears — Founder and President, Tennessee Brew Works: Operates popular Pie Town brewery known almost as much for its inventive menu and distinctive indoor and outdoor spaces as its quality ales.
Jimmy Spradley — CEO, Standard Functional Foods Group: Was 26 when family bought Standard Candy in 1982. Business grew to 500-plus employees before Spradley sold it in 2017 to refocus on Goo Goo Clusters. SoBro shop reopened in late 2021 after being closed for $2 million update.
Kent Taylor — Co-Founder, Blackstone Brewing: An accountant who serves as the de facto godfather of city’s beer scene. Opened Blackstone in 1994. Now canning beers to supplement those the brewery still bottles. Brews lagers for Scott Mertie’s Nashville Brewing Company.
Q-Juan Taylor — Operating Partner, Reed Hospitality: Partners with Ed Reed and Sam Reed to oversee company known for Sinema and 8th & Roast.
Tandy Wilson — Chef-Owner, City House: Ranks among Nashville’s most decorated chefs, winning prestigious James Beard Award as Best Chef in the Southeast in 2016. His City House in Germantown has remained a Nashville staple since opening in 2007.