Nashville gets a lot of attention for its successes — the cranes dotting the skyline, the big businesses moving to town. But the city is also facing significant challenges. Housing, a good education and a good wage are out of reach for too many Nashvillians. It’s up to those on our 2023 In Charge list to push the city toward a brighter future.
See the In Charge lists for other industries here.
Vic Alexander — Chief Manager, KraftCPAs: Three decades at the helm of one of the area’s top accounting and advisory firms. Adviser to various businesses and involved in community organizations.
Paul Allen — President, Wealth Strategies Partners: Experienced financial executive who founded WSP in 2014. Provides white glove financial planning services to institutions, endowments, business owners and executives.
Sam Bennett — Office Managing Partner, KPMG: Focuses on clients in the consumer, retail and industrial manufacturing sectors while overseeing Nashville and Knoxville offices for the Big Four firm.
Seth Bernstein — President and CEO, AllianceBernstein: Runs asset management firm now settled into its Fifth + Broad digs. Previously spent more than three decades at JPMorgan Chase.
David Briggs — President, Fifth Third Bank (Tennessee): Worked at Bank of America, Capital and First Tennessee before joining Cincinnati lender in 2018.
Kate Burke — COO and CFO, AllianceBernstein: Former HR official has held a series of top positions at the new-to-town asset manager. In 2019 was named COO and last year added CFO to her title.
Sid Chambless — Executive Director, Nashville Capital Network: Leads VC firm now 20 years old. Last year closed its largest startup fund to date at $70 million.
Lindsay Cox — CEO, Launch Tennessee: Executive worked at the public-private entrepreneurial organization from 2013 to 2019 before taking on roles with the U.S. Economic Development Administration and The Company Lab in Chattanooga. Returned to lead Launch Tennessee last year.
John Crosslin and Justin Crosslin — Co-Managing Principals, Crosslin: Along with Bryan White heading IT services group, jointly lead the CPA firm that was founded more than three decades ago.
Tony Detter — CEO, Asurion: Two-decade company veteran has recently seen the mobile device insurer and tech support giant open a new HQ in The Gulch, rebrand its uBreakiFix stores and conduct layoffs.
Aaron Dorn — CEO, Studio Bank: Leader of bank founded in 2018, which last year announced plans to open offices in Williamson County and Clarksville and establish Studio Financial Holdings.
Jeff Drummonds — CEO, LBMC: Leader of advisory and accounting firm since 2015. Late last year added a new CFO/COO and new CIO. Previously led LBMC’s tax division and holds leadership position at Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce.
L.A. Galyon — Managing Partner, Brentwood Capital Advisors: Health care-focused investment banker who leads BCA, the 1999-founded investment bank.
Chase Gilbert — CEO, Built Technologies: Co-founder of construction loan software management firm that was valued at north of $1 billion in 2021. Like other tech companies around the country, instituting layoffs.
Parker Griffith — Southeastern Market Director, Robert W. Baird Private Wealth Management: Leader of Baird’s area team since 2012. Involved with community groups including Centerstone and Room In The Inn.
Rob Harris — Partner, Holland & Knight: Led Waller’s financial services team prior to its recent merger with Holland & Knight. Has worked with the Titans and IVX Health on transactions.
Clay Hart — Executive Vice President and Senior Lending Officer, Pinnacle Financial Partners: Focusing on commercial and middle market clients as leader of lender’s regional commercial banking group. Previously the local president of Renasant Bank.
Brian Heinrichs — President and CEO, Fourth Capital Bank: Previously CFO of a bank in Kansas, joined the Gaylon Lawrence-owned financial institution in 2019 and was named CEO in 2021.
Chris Holmes — CEO, FB Financial: Oversaw IPO at parent company of FirstBank, now the named sponsor of Vanderbilt football stadium.
Denise Horvath — Market Director for Tennessee and Alabama, JPMorgan Chase: Tasked with leading local retail growth at country’s largest bank. Previously a banker and branch manager in Indiana
Grant Jackson — Managing General Partner, Council Capital: Has led health care-focused private equity firm based in Green Hills since 2016. Recent investments have included Alivia Analytics.
Matt Jernigan — CEO, Ascend Federal Credit Union: This year assuming leadership role from longtime leader Caren Gabriel. Tullahoma-based credit union has expanded around the region in recent years.
Mike Johnson — President and Head of Corporate Banking, PNC Bank Tennessee: After a long stint with Wells Fargo, joined Pittsburgh-based PNC in 2018 as regional leader. Overseeing expansion of retail banking operations around Nashville.
Kevin Lavender — Executive Vice President and Head of Commercial Banking, Fifth Third Bancorp: Has held leadership positions with the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. and National Museum of African American Music, among other community organizations. Veteran banker and former state banking official.
Gaylon Lawrence — Owner, F&M Bank, Fourth Capital, Volunteer State Bank: Has his hands in various local financial institutions. Last year, added a famed Bordeaux winery to his collection of West Coast wine properties.
Joe Maxwell — Managing Partner, FINTOP Capital: Serial fintech entrepreneur surpassed expectations by closing a $220 million venture capital fund.
Rob McCabe — Chairman, Pinnacle Financial Partners: Built banking career in Knoxville before co-founding Nashville’s biggest locally based bank. Community leader has helped guide Cheekwood and other organizations.
John McDearman — President and CEO, Wilson Bank & Trust: Oversees suburban powerhouse after taking over from co-founder Randall Clemons. Joined Cumberland University’s board last year.
John Mark McDougal — Audit and Advisory Practice Leader, LBMC: Leads firm’s accounting and assurance practice. Joined LBMC in 2004 and has been on its board since 2010.
Jennie Menzie — President, Cumberland Trust: Previously a practicing attorney, has held several positions at the firm since 2012 before in 2021 taking over the title of president from Pepe Presley, who remains in leadership at the company.
Johnny Moore — Regional President, Truist Financial: Formerly leader of SunTrust’s Memphis team, tapped to run Tennessee operations for combined SunTrust-BB&T institution. Newly named to BlueCross board.
Tyson Moore — Market President, Bank of America: Continues in regional leadership role for Merrill Lynch while overseeing BofA’s multi-county Nashville area market, a post he assumed from John Stein.
Tom O’Connor — Market Executive, Synovus Bank: Banking veteran joined Synovus to grow the robust commercial industry in Middle Tennessee.
Sergio Ora — President and CEO, Citizens Savings Bank & Trust: Longtime banking industry official came out of retirement to lead the oldest continuously operating minority-owned bank in the country, now with sight set on significant growth.
Dawn Patrick — Nashville Managing Partner, Cherry Bekaert: Works with technology, health and industrial firms. Leads local arm of firm that bought Frasier Dean & Howard in 2017.
Pepe Presley — Chairman and CEO, Cumberland Trust: Former SunTrust official handed off president role at CT in 2021 while maintaining other leadership roles.
Jim Rieniets — President and CEO, INSBANK: Has been with the bank since its inception two-plus decades ago, holding various leadership positions. Has also worked with the American and Tennessee bankers associations.
Doug Rohleder — Office Managing Partner, Ernst & Young: Named Big Four office leader in 2018. Specializes in health care and has been involved at Vanderbilt and United Way.
Jim Schmitz — Nashville Market Leader, Elliott Davis: Joined accounting and advisory firm in 2019 to lead growth after career with Regions Bank. Also helps organize downtown businesses pushing for party bus regulations.
Tim Schools — President and CEO, CapStar Financial: Moved to town in 2019 to assume leadership from founding CEO Claire Tucker. Bank in 2022 expanded for the first time outside the state, though growth push is focused on existing markets.
Bill Spitz — Co-Founder and Principal, Diversified Trust: Oversees funds for families, foundations and retirement plans after a stint leading investments for Vanderbilt.
Terry Turner — President and CEO, Pinnacle Financial Partners: Helped launch the largest bank based in Nashville and has led it since. After peaking in early 2022, stock shares fell back to earth.
Phoebe Venable — President and CEO, CapWealth: Joined CapWealth in 2010 after a long career working with high-net-worth families. Firm founded by Tim Pagliara in 2022 won legal battle with SEC.
Bradford Vieira — Regional CEO, ServisFirst Bank Nashville: Led Alabama bank’s expansion into Tennessee in 2013. In 2021, moved operations to Broadwest.
David Waddell — CEO, Waddell & Associates: After beginning his career at Charles Schwab, now leads investment strategy for firm with offices in Memphis and Brentwood.
John West — Office Managing Partner, Deloitte: Firm veteran oversees 400-person Middle Tennessee team. Audit and assurance practice leader was tapped in 2020 to lead regional team.
Jonathan Wilke — Tennessee Managing Partner, Forvis: Leads local office of firm that resulted from the merger last year of BKD and DHG. Previously worked with DHG and Ernst & Young.
John Wilson — Tennessee President, United Community Bank: Following the death of DeVan Ard, was picked to lead local operations for the South Carolina-based bank that recently acquired Brentwood’s Reliant.
Ward Wilson — Regional President, U.S. Bank: Has led the national bank’s Middle Tennessee operations for nearly two decades.
Carol Yochem — President, Middle Tennessee Region, First Horizon Bank: Leads regional team for bank as its acquisition by TD Bank continues to progress.