Nashville gets a lot of attention for its successes — the cranes dotting the skyline, the big businesses moving to town. But the city is also facing significant challenges. Housing, a good education and a good wage are out of reach for too many Nashvillians. It’s up to those on our 2023 In Charge list to push the city toward a brighter future.
See the In Charge lists for other industries here.
Patrick Cassidy — Artistic Director, Studio Tenn: Experienced producer and director who began tenure at Franklin theater company in 2019. Organization is currently building a permanent home at The Factory at Franklin.
Seth Feman — Executive Director and CEO, Frist Art Museum: Now in his first full year leading the local institution, the Nashville-native photography expert previously spent a decade at the Chrysler Museum in Norfolk, Virginia.
Kelly Frey — President and CEO, Worldwide Stages: After a career with some of Nashville’s best-known law firms, he leads the new sprawling campus of sound and film stages at the former Saturn HQ. Clients include major touring acts looking for a place to rehearse and film and television productions.
Tim Henderson — Executive Director, Humanities Tennessee: More than a decade leading group that organizes history and culture programs around the state. Oversaw the return of an in-person Southern Festival of Books last year.
Denice Hicks — Executive Artistic Director, Nashville Shakespeare Festival: Actor, director and teaching artist has worked with festival for more than three decades. In 2022, festival paired the Bard’s Cymbeline with August Wilson’s Gem.
John Hoomes — CEO and Artistic Director, Nashville Opera: Has served as artistic director since 1995 and CEO since 2012. Kicked off 2022-23 season with a production of La Boheme.
Martha Ingram — Chairman Emerita, Ingram Industries: A leading force in the local philanthropic and arts communities. Helped fund construction of the Schermerhorn Symphony Center and a major supporter of the Nashville Symphony, Nashville Opera and Nashville Repertory Theater.
Matt Logan — President and CEO, Matt Logan Productions: The Studio Tenn co-founder and famed costume designer launched his eponymous company last year with a lauded production of The Hiding Place.
David Lusk — Owner, David Lusk Gallery: Art dealer who represents artists in multiple mediums. Opened a Wedgewood-Houston branch of Memphis gallery in 2014.
Jane MacLeod — President and CEO, Cheekwood Estate and Gardens: Runs the sprawling gardens and event center that saw an influx of visitors during the pandemic. Four-season programming and exhibits have helped boost Cheekwood’s profile.
David Minnigan — Principal, ESa: Architect who has worked on several area arts centers, including the Schermerhorn, Nashville Ballet and Belmont’s Fisher Center. Also serves on Arts and Business Council of Nashville board.
Mark Murphy — Executive and Artistic Director, Oz Arts Nashville: Named leader of contemporary art and performance center after brief run as artistic director. Arts executive who held leadership positions on the West Coast before moving to Nashville.
Drew Ogle — Executive Director, Nashville Repertory Theatre: Joined as managing director in 2018 and named to current position in 2020. Recently produced August Wilson’s Fences.
Jamaal Sheats — Director and Curator, Fisk University Galleries: Manages school’s permanent collection of more than 4,000 items. Accomplished repoussé artist whose work was recently featured at the Frist.
Stephanie Silverman — Executive Director, Belcourt Theatre: Has overseen theater since 2007, a tenure that has included a major facility facelift and a pandemic that altered the way people see movies.
Susan Tinney — Founder, Tinney Contemporary: Helped launch the First Saturday Art Crawl and was one of the first gallerists in the Fifth Avenue area.
Jennifer Turner — President and CEO, Tennessee Performing Arts Center: Has run home to big-name Broadway musicals and other performances since 2019. Now seeking a new facility, possibly as part of East Bank redevelopment.
Alan Valentine — President and CEO, Nashville Symphony: Came to Nashville from the Oklahoma Philharmonic Society in 1998. Premiering a commissioned work from trumpeter and composer Hannibal Lokumbe in April.
Paul Vasterling — Artistic Director and CEO, Nashville Ballet: Retiring after more than a decade at the helm of the state’s largest professional ballet company. Nick Mullikin has been promoted to succeed him.
Lain York — Director, Zeitgeist Gallery: Painter and gallery director at Zeitgeist since 1999. Leader in the local art community.
Kyle Young — CEO, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum: Runs museum that celebrates Nashville’s most famous artistic export. Has worked at hall since the 1970s.