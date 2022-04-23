The effects of a tumultuous 2020 were still evident in 2021. Now, the region’s business, political and civic leaders are helping bring their organizations into a new era. We hope this 13th edition of the In Charge list is not unlucky. Those on it embody what it means to be “in charge,” and it will be up to them to make sure the city and state continue their collective forward trajectory.
Charles Abbott — CEO, Gray Line of Tennessee: Leads company that is battling back from pandemic-related challenges. Has also worked at company as COO and CFO.
Diana Alarcon — Director, Nashville Department of Transportation: Joined Metro in early 2022 to lead the newly created DOT. Tasked with implementing mayor’s transportation plans.
Steve Bland — CEO, WeGo Public Transit: Former Pittsburgh transit head who replaced Paul Ballard in 2014. Continues challenging effort to bolster and expand what had been called, until 2018, the Metro Transit Authority.
Mark Cleveland — CEO and Co-Founder, Hytch Rewards: Leads company whose app validates, tracks and rewards ridesharing behavior and is funded, in part, by a state grant and employer partners. Teamed in late 2019 with San Francisco-area-based Bay Area Council on new coalition of transportation ventures.
Mike Honious — CEO, Americas, Geodis: Tapped last summer to succeed Randy Tucker as leader of former Ozburn Hessey-Logistics. Joined Brentwood-based OHL 16 years ago and previously served as COO. Previously held several senior level operations positions at Gap Inc.
Ryan Hunt — CEO, Premier Parking: A 12-year veteran of the parking industry who began his career at Premier as an account specialist and climbed the ranks. Replaced Ryan Chapman in 2019. Began with company as an account specialist in 2006.
David Ingram — Chairman and President, Ingram Entertainment Holdings: Owns nation’s largest distributor of home entertainment products, with six distribution centers around the country. Company in 2018 processed 60 million units. In late 2019 sold California distribution business DBI Beverage Inc. for reported $550 million. In January 2020 paid $11.4 million for Forest Hills property home to National Register of Historic Places, listed The Hibbettage.
Orrin Ingram — President and CEO, Ingram Industries: Leads holding company that includes inland marine transportation company, Ingram Barge and publishing industry services company Ingram Content Group. Vanderbilt grad known for work with university’s board of trust.
Doug Kreulen — President and CEO, Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority: Former airport COO assumed CEO role in December 2017 and now leads authority’s $1 billion upgrade plan. Continues to lure nonstop flights and destinations new to Nashville.
David O’Loughlin — CEO, Ingram Barge Co.: Oversees one of area’s largest private companies. In late 2020, Ingram Barge agreed to acquire the assets of Houston-based Cheryl K LLC and San Jacinto River Fleet LLC.
Michael Skipper — Executive Director, Greater Nashville Regional Council: Former executive director of Nashville Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, which transitioned into GNRC. Council includes 13 counties and more than 60 mayors.
