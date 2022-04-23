The effects of a tumultuous 2020 were still evident in 2021. Now, the region’s business, political and civic leaders are helping bring their organizations into a new era. We hope this 13th edition of the In Charge list is not unlucky. Those on it embody what it means to be “in charge,” and it will be up to them to make sure the city and state continue their collective forward trajectory.
Julia Bonner — President, Pierce Public Relations: Oversees a small yet effective team that focuses on the professional/financial services, tech, manufacturing and building design/construction sectors.
Jeff Bradford — President and CEO, Bradford Dalton Group: Has worked in the industry since 1985. In 2020 merged 20-year-old firm with Atlanta-based Dalton Agency.
Bobby Brannon — President and CEO, Peabody Communications: Has worked within the sector for about 30 years, having previously served at, among others, Franklin American Mortgage. Started Peabody in 2020.
Clint Brewer — Managing Partner, Imperium Public Strategies: Communications industry veteran with expertise in politics, journalism and marketing. Former Tennessean government and politics editor, City Paper editor and executive director of Beacon Center.
Clark Buckner — Co-Founder, Relationary Marketing: A B2B podcaster and content marketer who began podcasting in early 2013 and focuses on the city’s tech sector.
Jeffrey Buntin Jr. — President and CEO, The Buntin Group: Leads Tennessee’s largest communications agency, which relocated in 2019 its 110 employees from Gulch-area building to former Tennessee Central Railway train shed.
Libby Callaway — Founder and Principal, The Callaway: Oversees communications agency offering branding, event execution, marketing and PR focused on companies in fashion, beauty, retail and hospitality. New York Post writer and editor from 1997 to 2004.
Beth Seigenthaler Courtney — Managing Partner, Southeast, Finn Partners: Assumed role in early 2019 with what had been DVL Siegenthaler. Firm counts Jack Daniel’s and NES among its clients.
Shari Day — President and CEO, BOHAN: Promoted in 2015 from president/COO to CEO, replacing Kerry Graham. Joined the advertising and marketing agency firm in 2010 as senior VP for operations and planning.
Jamie Dunham — Founder and President, BrandWise: Veteran marketing and branding adviser whose client roster includes HCA and Twice Daily. Founder of Red Letter Day event focused on marketing to women.
John Farkas — CEO and Founder, Golden Spiral: Oversees marketing team geared toward assisting B2B technology companies. Company supports Women in Technology of Tennessee. Client roster includes Kasisto, Digital Reasoning and Socure.
David Fox — Senior Partner, MP&F: Former reporter who once worked on the presidential campaigns of Howard Baker and Jimmy Carter. Joined MP&F as partner in 1990 and specializes in strategic planning and media relations. Teams with Managing Partner Jennifer Brantley to lead firm that saw the death of beloved managing partner Alice Chapman in late 2021.
Rob Henderson — CEO, JumpCrew: Has grown marketing and sales generation company to more than 300 people since launching in 2016 and moving to Nashville from New York City.
Keel Hunt — President and Founder, The Strategy Group: Politics and media veteran who has consulted for HCA, Pilot, Ingram Industries and BellSouth. Noted author and columnist.
Jeff Lipscomb — Executive Chairman, GS&F: Ex-CEO who teams with right-hand-men Gregg Boling (who was named CEO in December 2021) and EVP Roland Gibbons to oversee Cummins Station-based marketing agency that employs more than 115 people and has capitalized billings of more than $76 million. Has been with company since 1985.
Rosemary Plorin — President and CEO, Lovell Communications: Joined firm that focuses on health care in 2000 and took over as its leader in 2015. In mid-2019 relocated team from longtime Green Hills home to space on West End.
Lauren Reed — President and Founder, Reed Public Relations: Launched Wedgewood-Houston-based firm five years after moving to Nashville from Louisville to open office for Peritus. Has worked with O’Charley’s, Ford and Madame Tussauds, among others.
Ronald Roberts — Managing Partner, Southeast, Finn Partners: Former journalist and MTSU official and instructor joined what was then Dye Van Mol and Lawrence in early ‘90s.
Hannah Schneider and Lisa Field — Owners and Partners, BRND House: Team to oversee PR and branding agency that also maintains a New York office.
Susan Andrews Thompson — CEO, The Andrews Agency: Founded boutique public relations, event management and advertising firm in 1990. Helped open the Nashville Ronald McDonald House and has served as president of its board of directors.
Deborah Varallo — President, Varallo Public Relations: Energetic PR sector veteran who manages to attend seemingly every local event of note with camera in hand. Known for impressive network of contacts.
Justin Wilson — Partner, Hall Strategies: Joined Hall in 2015 and has since built a strong roster of real estate development clients (including GBT, SomeraRoad and The Congress Group, among others). Was named partner in late 2020, 10 years after he moved to Nashville from Washington, D.C.
