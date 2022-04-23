The effects of a tumultuous 2020 were still evident in 2021. Now, the region’s business, political and civic leaders are helping bring their organizations into a new era. We hope this 13th edition of the In Charge list is not unlucky. Those on it embody what it means to be “in charge,” and it will be up to them to make sure the city and state continue their collective forward trajectory.
Craig Barber — CEO, Restaurant Growth Services LLC: Runs company that oversees O’Charley’s, 99 Restaurant & Pub, Village Inn and Bakers Square.
Darek Bell — Founder, Corsair Distillery: Founder of Nashville’s first microdistillery, Bell moved operation to Wedgewood-Houston from Marathon Village in 2015. Opened revamped Marathon Village space Brewstillery in 2019. Planning location in The Nations.
Bob Bernstein — Owner, Bongo Productions: One of the senior members of Nashville’s café scene with his Bongo Java cafés and coffee. Fido remains a fixture in fast-changing Hillsboro Village. Conducts roasting operations at Alloy at Tech Hill.
Nick Bishop Sr. and Nick Bishop Jr. — Co-owners, Hattie B’s: Father and son founded hot-chicken restaurant in 2012, in Midtown, and have since opened locations in Atlanta and Las Vegas. Eatery attracts long lines at locations on Eighth Avenue South, Charlotte and the original Midtown spot.
Matt Bodnar — Partner, Fresh Hospitality and Fresh Capital: Part of group behind expansion of Jim ‘N Nick’s and Martin’s BBQ, among others. Company owns Hunters Station food hall in East Nashville.
Sean Brock — Restaurateur: The former Husk chef/partner walked away from his Charleston properties to focus on a series of East Nashville projects, including Red Bird and Audrey. Also operates Joyland on the east side and The Continental in the Grand Hyatt Nashville. Opened Audrey in 2021 in McFerrin Park.
Ginna Winfree Burrell — Alcoholic Beverage Law Section Leader, Gullett Sanford Robinson & Martin: Former assistant director and interim executive director of the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission joined downtown law firm in 2016 to help lead work on licensing and regulation for hospitality clients and manufacturers, importers and wholesalers.
Maneet Chauhan — President, Morph Hospitality Group: Food Network fixture opened Chauhan Ale & Masala in 2014, then a succession of high-profile successes: Mantra Artisan Brewery, Tànsuŏ, The Mockingbird and Chaatable.
Will Cheek III — Partner, Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis:
Leads law firm’s alcoholic beverage team and provides licensing and regulatory compliance advice to restaurants, hotels, art venues, bars and clubs. Go-to source for Tennessee liquor law.
Sharon Cheek — Executive Director, Tennessee Craft Brewer’s Guild: Has overseen statewide organization since late 2019, giving brewery owners a voice at the state legislature.
Sandy Cochran — President and CEO, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store: Former Books-A-Million CEO earned a contract extension in 2018. Company’s 2019 investment in Punch Bowl Social fizzled but purchase of Maple Street Biscuit Co. has brought some solid success.
AK Dettwiller — Project Manager, DET Distributing: Oversees company founded by Dettwiller family in 1951 and now home to about 200 employees.
Mignon Francois — Founder and CEO, The Cupcake Collection: Charming and beloved entrepreneur started baking business in Germantown in 2008 with a handful of dollars and a dorm-sized fridge. Operates a shop in her hometown of New Orleans.
Benjamin Goldberg and Max Goldberg — Co-Owners, Strategic Hospitality: Builders of eclectic restaurant collection that includes Merchants, Pinewood Social, Bastion, Henrietta Red and Catbird Seat.
Clint Gray, Derrick Moore and Emanuel “E.J.” Reed — Owners, Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria: Trio has grown pizza and beer (and cinnamon roll) empire beyond North Nashville to locations in Antioch, Atlanta and Sacramento. Birmingham is now targeted. Former TSU classmates team with Gemaal Pratts to operated E G & Mc on Jefferson Street.
Howard Greenstone — Restaurateur: New York veteran owns or is partner in well-known restaurants such as 404 Kitchen, Adele’s, Bajo Sexto, Emmy Squared and Shep’s Deli.
Linus Hall — Owner, Yazoo Brewing: Operates long-respected brewery overlooking the Cumberland River in Madison, after previous stops at Marathon Village and The Gulch. His steadfast leadership was key in positively changing state’s beer tax structure.
Cordia Harrington — CEO, The Bakery Cos.: Former McDonald’s franchisee launched baking business in 1996, adding several plants and lines of business to build 500-employee company. In 2019 connected with private equity firm Arbor Investments to launch next growth phase, which resulted in several 2020 acquisitions.
Hal Holden-Bache — Executive Chef and Co-Owner, Lockeland Table: Opened his East Nashville mainstay with Cara Graham in 2012 after going through the Greenbrier Resort culinary apprenticeship program and then working at Nick & Rudy’s, the Capitol Grille and Eastland Café.
Doug Hogrefe — Partner, 4Top Hospitality: Teams with Paul Schramkowski, David Conn and Ben Brock to run nearly 20 restaurants in Huntsville, Memphis and Jackson, Mississippi. Nashville fixtures include Amerigo, Etch, Etc. and Char.
Chris Hyndman — Owner, MStreet: With Jim Caden, has transformed McGavock Street (aka MStreet) in The Gulch with Virago, Moto, Saint Anejo and Kayne Prime (as well as Midtown’s Tavern). Whiskey Kitchen building is slated to be replaced by structure to accommodate a Hyatt Caption.
Wesley Keegan — Founder and CEO, TailGate Brewery: Has built a substantial brewing operation focused both on Tennessee and exports to the United Kingdom. West Nashville brewery features always-bustling taproom (with stellar pizza), complemented by boutique operations on Music Row and in East Nashville.
Ned Lyerly — CEO, CKE Restaurants: Previously the leader of the international operations of the parent of Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. Was tapped to take over after former boss Jason Marker left amid allegations of age discrimination.
Andy Marshall — Owner, A. Marshall Hospitality: Oversees Franklin company known for Puckett’s Grocery and Restaurant, Deacon’s New South, Scout’s Pub and Americana Taphouse.
Pat Martin — Owner, Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint: Turned a strip-mall barbecue joint in Nolensville into a critically acclaimed empire with locations in Nashville, Louisville, Birmingham and Charleston. Also owns Hugh Baby’s chain of burger shops.
Jim Mazany — CEO, SPB Hospitality: Former TGI Fridays COO and Joe’s Crab Shack president was named in 2020 to lead reincarnation of Logan’s Roadhouse and Rock Bottom parent CraftWorks after its Chapter 11 restructuring.
Margot McCormack — Chef-Owner, Margot: Her original East Nashville fine dining restaurant paved the way for much of Nashville’s current culinary scene. A regular James Beard nominee.
Charlie Nelson and Andy Nelson — Founders, Nelson’s Greenbrier Distillery: Brothers more than a decade ago (re)launched the family business their great-great-great grandfather had grown into a global brand in the late 1800s. After sourcing their product from Indiana for a few years, the venture is now producing and aging its own products to receptive reviews.
Catherine Newman and Will Newman — Owners, Edley’s Bar-B-Que and 12South Filling Station: Wife-and-husband team has steadily grown Edley’s to include locations in Lexington and Chattanooga. Popular Filling Station complements 12South BBQ joint.
Deb Paquette — Executive Chef of Etch, Etc. and Jasper’s: Fixture of Nashville dining scene for more than 30 years. Her menus at Etch in SoBro and Etc. in Green Hills are built on global flavors and among city’s most creative. Teamed with longtime 4Top partners in 2020 to convert West End’s Saltine to Jasper’s.
Mark Parkey — CEO, J. Alexander’s: Took the helm of upscale chain from Lonnie Stout in 2019 in 2020 halted possible sale and cut overhead due to the COVID pandemic. Has been with company since 1993 and had been CFO before being promoted.
Austin Ray — President and Founder, A.Ray Hospitality: Operator of M.L. Rose neighborhood pubs in Melrose, Sylvan Park and Capitol View, Also owns popular Von Elrod’s across from First Horizon Park and is a partner in Sinema, The Sutler, Rambler and Melrose Billiards.
Randy Rayburn — Owner, Midtown Cafe: Community leader whose name adorns culinary arts program at Nashville State Community College. Sought-after consultant (with Music City Hospitality Consultants) is part of partnership that opened Moxy Hotel near Cabana Taps.
Bailey Spaulding and Steve Wright — Co-Owners, Jackalope Brewing: A former Vanderbilt Law graduate who gave up a legal life for beer, Spaulding has teamed with Wright, who started as Jackalope’s biggest fan and worked his way up to run one of Nashville’s most beloved breweries. Duo expanded in 2018 to Ranch complex in Wedgewood-Houston then closed Gulch location in 2020.
Jimmy Spradley — CEO, Standard Functional Foods Group: Was 26 when family bought Standard Candy in 1982. Business grew to 500-plus employees before Spradley sold it in 2017 to refocus on Goo Goo Clusters. SoBro shop reopened in late 2021 after being closed for $2 million update.
Kent Taylor — Co-Founder, Blackstone Brewing: The elder statesman of city’s beer scene, opened Blackstone in 1994. Brewery’s Dark Matter (a black IPA) ranks among the most distinctive beers made in the city. Brews lagers for Scott Mertie’s Nashville Brewing Company. An accountant by trade.
Tandy Wilson — Chef-Owner, City House: One of Nashville’s most decorated chefs, he won the prestigious James Beard Award as Best Chef in the Southeast in 2016. Wilson’s City House in Germantown has ranked near or at the top of the city’s best restaurants for more than a decade.
