The effects of a tumultuous 2020 were still evident in 2021. Now, the region’s business, political and civic leaders are helping bring their organizations into a new era. We hope this 13th edition of the In Charge list is not unlucky. Those on it embody what it means to be “in charge,” and it will be up to them to make sure the city and state continue their collective forward trajectory.
Patrick Cassidy — Artistic Director, Studio Tenn: Arrived in late 2019 bringing years of production and directing experience. In absence of live performances, hosts virtual talk show with performing artists from Broadway, film and music and leaders of local nonprofits.
Seth Feman — Executive Director and CEO, Frist Art Museum: Nashville native returned home in 2022 to take over for Susan Edwards at the Frist. A photography expert, previously spent a decade at the Chrysler Museum in Norfolk, Virginia.
Tim Henderson — Executive Director, Humanities Tennessee: Named leader in late 2012 after serving in several capacities since 1998. Oversees group that organizes history and culture programs statewide, including Southern Festival of Books, which will return to an in-person setup this year after two virtual editions.
Denice Hicks — Executive Artistic Director, Nashville Shakespeare Festival: Has worked for festival since 1990 as an actor, director and teaching artist. Festival has been recognized for artistic excellence nationally and internationally under her guidance.
John Hoomes — CEO and Artistic Director, Nashville Opera: Became organization’s leader in 2012 in addition to serving as artistic director since 1995. In 2020, presented first-ever commissioned opera, One Vote Won, composed by Dave Ragland.
Martha Ingram — Chairman Emerita, Ingram Industries: A legend of the local philanthropic community who is a generous patron and staunch advocate of Nashville Opera, Nashville Repertory Theatre and Nashville Symphony. Crucial to development of Schermerhorn Symphony Center.
David Lusk — Owner, David Lusk Gallery: Savvy art dealer opened in 2014 branch of successful Memphis gallery in Wedgewood-Houston. Represents multiple artists in a wide range of practices.
Jane MacLeod — President and CEO, Cheekwood Estate and Gardens: Has since 2010 introduced big exhibits and four-season programming to boost Cheekwood’s profile, membership rolls and fundraising coffers. During 60th year, opened Bracken Foundation Children’s Garden and renovated Ann and Monroe Carell Jr. Family Sculpture Trail and Blevins Japanese Garden.
Mark Murphy — Artistic Director, Oz Arts Nashville: Named leader of contemporary art and performance center in August 2020 and serving as artistic director since late 2018.
Drew Ogle — Executive Director, Nashville Repertory Theatre: Joined as managing director in 2018 and named to current position in 2020. Initiated Young Voices, a monologue competition for middle and high school students, and New Works 615, a professional development program for local artists.
Jamaal Sheats — Director and Curator, Fisk University Galleries: Named to position in 2015 to manage school’s impressive permanent collection of more than 4,000 objects. Active in the city’s arts community. A respected repoussé artist and assistant professor in the Fisk art department.
Stephanie Silverman — Executive Director, Belcourt Theatre: Has overseen theater since 2007 and maintains leadership role in national Art House Convergence. Teams with veteran Program Director Toby Leonard and Development Director Brooke Bernard to run venerable nonprofit.
Susan Tinney — Founder, Tinney Contemporary: In 2006, established namesake gallery, the second on Fifth Avenue. Co-founder of the First Saturday Art Crawl representing local, regional, national and internationally established artists from downtown location.
Jennifer Turner — President and CEO, Tennessee Performing Arts Center: Arrived in 2019 to run entity that mixes big-name Broadway musicals and artists with educational outreach to thousands statewide and is the performance home to three resident companies.
Alan Valentine — President and CEO, Nashville Symphony: Joined symphony in 1998 and has scheduled innovative programming at Schermerhorn Symphony Center. Previously served for 10 years as executive director of the Oklahoma Philharmonic Society in Oklahoma City.
Paul Vasterling — Artistic Director and CEO, Nashville Ballet: Has held top role at state’s largest professional ballet company since 2010 and oversees professional company and NB2, the second company. Presented performances and offered classes virtually. Company filmed Nashville’s Nutcracker for a free, televised performance.
Lain York — Director, Zeitgeist Gallery: Painter and gallery director at Zeitgeist since 1999. Known affectionately as the “Mayor of Art Town.” Provides a venue for world-class art shows at the gallery’s home in Wedgewood-Houston.
