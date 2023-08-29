Nelson's Green Brier Distillery recently celebrated completion of a multi-month renovation effort at its Marathon Village facility.
The work started in January 2022 and was completed earlier this month. The distillery was never fully closed but parts of the facility were closed for portions of the renovation, according to a spokesperson.
An event was held Aug. 15.
"We are thrilled to unveil the transformed space, which truly showcases the rich history and essence of the Nelson's Green Brier brand," co-founder Andy Nelson said in a release. "Guests can now immerse themselves in our captivating story and savor our exceptional whiskey as we had always envisioned."
Photos by Danielle Shields Photography