The team at Fourth Capital last week celebrated the one-year anniversary of its rebrand from Tennessee Bank & Trust and the grand opening of its new headquarters in downtown Nashville’s Peabody Plaza building. Customers, community members and friends of the bank joined employees at the building, developed by Nashville-based Eakin Partners, to mix and mingle and to see owner Gaylon Lawrence Jr. and President and CEO Brian Heinrichs cut the ribbon to Fourth Capital’s HQ.
Photos courtesy of Fourth Capital
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.