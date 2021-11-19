British Airways will resume service connecting Nashville and London on Dec. 9.
The flights between Nashville International Airport and Heathrow Airport were discontinued in mid-March 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns. The service originally launched in May 2018.
The Post previously reported that the flights would resume, but the airline has now announced specifics about the service.
According to a release, the flight will be available three times per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. The aircraft is a Boeing 787-800 Dreamliner with 214 seats (35 business, 25 premium economy, 154 economy). The distance between Nashville and London is about 4,180 miles, with the flight requiring approximately eight hours from BNA.
“This is a tremendous milestone on our road to recovering the air service we lost due to the pandemic,” Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of BNA, said in the release. “As passenger confidence continues to increase, it was important for us to reinvest in British Airways to regain the nonstop service we previously enjoyed to London, and the world. We anticipate that business and leisure travelers from Nashville and Middle Tennessee will once again embrace this opportunity to explore England and all of Europe.”
Metro and state officials announced in August 2017 that BNA had landed a nonstop flight connecting Nashville and London via British Airways and to begin operating in May 2018. Originally, the flight was offered five times weekly from BNA to Heathrow.
The news from four years ago marked the eventual return of a flight connecting London and Music City. In the late 1980s, Nashville was an American Airlines hub, with the airline offering service to the United Kingdom’s largest city. American Airlines ended the flights in 1995 citing financial losses related to it.
Department of Tourist Development officials are also working on bringing additional international flights to both Nashville and Memphis. The Tennessee Journal reports that the state is planning to use COVID-19 relief funds to incentivize a direct flight between BNA and Paris and another between Memphis and Amsterdam. The two would connect Tennessee directly to the European Union following the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the bloc.
Cracker Barrel participates in food relief program
In recognition of National Philanthropy Day, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has announced Cracker Barrel Food for Families.
Cracker Barrel, which is based in Lebanon, will partner with Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Foundation and Feeding America, the latter of which ranks among the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organizations. The partnership will focus its efforts in high-need rural and underserved communities as well as in Middle Tennessee.
Cracker Barrel and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Foundation will contribute funds to enable a donation of 1 million meals through Feeding America over the next year. Additionally, for every engagement with the announcement of Cracker Barrel's Food for Families initiative on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter from now through Giving Tuesday on Nov. 30, Cracker Barrel will donate funds for meals — up to 100,000 meals — for the holiday season.
"Food insecurity and hunger relief is a critical issue in America — one that has become even more evident and dire as a result of the pandemic," Cracker Barrel Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Tate said in the release. "We must do our part to ensure that everyone has access to wholesome food."
Enterprising Women 2021 Hall of Fame honors Guerrier
DeLisa Guerrier, managing partner of Nashville-based Guerrier Development, appears on the fall 2021 cover of Enterprising Women magazine.
According to a release, and relatedly, Guerrier is the youngest woman ever to be inducted into the Enterprising Women Hall of Fame (see the cover here).
Guerrier, along with fashion designer Kay Unger, were honored earlier this week during the 19th annual Enterprising Women of the Year Awards celebration and conference in Clearwater, Florida.
DeLisa and husband Elde Guerrier are seeking to undertake a development on Charlotte Avenue (read more here). The couple also has announced plans for Storyville Gardens Theme Park (read here).
Send info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.