Houston-based Avelo Airlines announced Wednesday it will begin serving Nashville — its first Tennessee destination — with nonstop service to Southern Connecticut starting in May.
According to a release, the ultra-low-cost Avelo will be the only airline offering nonstop flights between Music City and New Haven. Introductory one-way fares connecting Nashville International Airport (BNA) and Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) start at $49 and are available via the Avelo website.
The future route will operate Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
The announcement comes after Canada-based ultra-low-fare airline Swoop announced recently it will offer nonstop service to BNA, also starting in May (read here).
The home of Yale University, New Haven is the second-largest city in Connecticut (after Hartford) and is part of the New York metropolitan area. Within walking distance of the New Haven Green in the city’s downtown are more than 100 restaurants, various retail shops and multiple cultural attractions.
In November 2021, Avelo began serving customers in Southern Connecticut from its first East Coast base at HVN. The airline also offers flights to six Florida destinations from HVN. Along with Nashville, Avelo will begin serving Charleston and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Savannah, Georgia/Hilton Head, South Carolina, in May.
Avelo flies single-class, 147-seat 737-700 Boeing jets.
“We are excited to offer Nashville exclusive nonstop service to Southern Connecticut,” Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said in the release. “With our low fares and HVN’s unmatched convenience, Avelo makes getting to Connecticut and all the region has to offer easier than ever. We look forward to welcoming Tennessee and the Music City to Avelo’s rapidly expanding national network of popular destinations.”
Avelo initiated service in April 2021 from its first base at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Burbank Airport. The airline serves 18 destinations across the U.S.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.