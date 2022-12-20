Mayor John Cooper is hiring Benton McDonough as the city’s first “director of nightlife,” the administration told The Tennessean.
McDonough has spent several years as executive director of the Metro Nashville Beer Board.
According to The Tennessean, McDonough conducted a “listening tour” in November, talking with business owners, musicians, neighborhood associations and nightlife directors in other cities. His role is “nebulous” for now but will include coordinating city response to nightlife-related services issues involving trash, noise, lighting and safety.
“The aim is to have an advocate, a liaison, between the government, residents and people in nightlife businesses to address concerns like public safety, cleanliness, special events and [noise],” Cooper adviser Ben Eagles told the daily newspaper.
