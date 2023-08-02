Low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines will provide service connecting Nashville International Airport to airports in Boston and Miami.
The non-stop routes will begin Sept. 7 with prices seemingly not having been announced, trade publication Simple Flying reports.
The flights — six times weekly to Boston and four times weekly to Miami — come after Spirit launched service connecting Nashville and Charlotte in May, according to BNA. And in May 2022, Spirit began a flight connecting the airport to Philadelphia.
A Nashville International Airport spokesperson said BNA accommodates three airlines — Delta, JetBlue and Southwest — that provide a collective 49 flights per week to Boston. Similarly, the airport sees American and Southwest airlines provide a collective 41 weekly flights to Miami.
Spirit, a publicly traded company that reported $5.07 billion in revenue in 2022, launched its Nashville flights in mid-2019 with routes connecting BNA to airports in Baltimore/Washington, Fort Lauderdale, New Orleans, Las Vegas and Orlando (read here).
In February 2020, the Mirimar, Fla.-based Spirit announced plans to establish an operations control center in Williamson County — a move intended to create 345 jobs via an $11 million investment. However, the company scrapped the effort in 2021 (read here).