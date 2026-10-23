Featured Cigar, bourbon lounge opens near Vanderbilt campus Legacy Embers operates at Homewood Suites by Hilton building on West End Avenue William Williams William Williams Author twitter Author email Oct 23, 2026 Oct 23, 2026 Updated 17 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Legacy Embers Photo: Legacy Embers Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link Upscale cigar and bourbon lounge Legacy Embers has opened at Homewood Suites by Hilton Nashville Vanderbilt.The address is 2400 West End Ave., with the building located across the street from the Vanderbilt University campus. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ 2 AC6DD C6=62D6[ (:=D@? r92C=6J 2?5 z2EC:42 r92C=6J @H? 2?5 @A6C2E6 E96 3FD:?6DD]k^AmkAm{62D6 E6C>D 2C6 ?@E 36:?8 5:D4=@D65]k^AmkAmx? 255:E:@? E@ 2 H:56 D6=64E:@? @7 4:82CD 2?5 3@FC3@?[ {6824J t>36CD :?4=F56D 2 7F== 32C 762EFC:?8 4@4<E2:=D 2?5 2 D>2== 3:E6D >6?F] %96 =@F?86 2=D@ @776CD 2 4@>A=:>6?E2CJ 8@FC>6E 4@7766 32C H:E9 32CC6=\D@2<65 362?D 7C@> 2 =@42= C@2DE6C]k^AmkAm%96 ?62C=J d[___\DBF2C6\7@@E DA246 @776CD 82>6 E23=6D[ 2C62D 7@C 4@?G6CD2E:@? 2?5 2 C625:?8 ?@@<]k^AmkAm(:=D@? r92C=6J :D 2? @C52:?65 >:?:DE6C H9@ 92D DA6?E 564256D DFAA@CE:?8 A6@A=6 E9C@F89 =:76 492==6?86D 2?5 46=63C2E:@?D] w6 D2:5 96 G:6HD {6824J t>36CD 2D 2? 6IE6?D:@? @7 E92E H@C<]k^AmkAm“%96 4:82C :D D:>A=J E96 :?G:E2E:@?[” (:=D@? D2:5] “%96 C62= AFCA@D6 :D E96 4@?G6CD2E:@? E92E 92AA6?D 2C@F?5 :E] (96E96C J@F’C6 46=63C2E:?8 2 AC@>@E:@?[ C64@??64E:?8 H:E9 @=5 7C:6?5D @C >66E:?8 D@>6@?6 7@C E96 7:CDE E:>6[ H6 9@A6 {6824J t>36CD 364@>6D 2 A=246 H96C6 C6=2E:@?D9:AD 2C6 DEC6?8E96?65[ 7C:6?5D9:AD E2<6 C@@E 2?5 4@??64E:@?D 8C@H]”k^AmkAmx? a_`b[ E96 DA246 7C@> H9:49 {6824J t>36CD @A6C2E6D H2D 6J65 7@C k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]?2D9G:==6A@DE]4@>^3FD:?6DD^56G6=@A>6?E^7\D4@EED\@H?6CD\AC6A\8C66?\9:==D\6I:E\92G6\H6DE\6?5\=@:^2CE:4=60g_`3b4c`\ghb5\d_4b\2cg4\7253b_c66acf]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm=:G6 ;2KK G6?F6 u] $4@EE’Dk^2m] %92E 677@CE 72:=65 E@ >2E6C:2=:K6]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Homewood Suites By Hilton Extended Stay Hotel Chains Hilton Worldwide Hilton Worldwide Brands Hilton Family Hotel Chains Hospitality Companies Of The United States Hotels Hotel Affiliation Groups West End Avenue William Williams Author twitter Author email Follow William Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending West Nashville athletics facility sells for $7.8M Tennessee Supreme Court denies private equity ownership of law firms General Jackson Showboat to cease operations Fort Negley Park construction gets underway Report notes Boring construction could cause sinkholes