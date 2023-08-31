Nashville hotel real estate company Castlerock Asset Management has added three senior officials, including two C-suite members, as it looks to expand outside Music City.
According to a release, Castlerock — the owner of Bobby Hotel, Oak Steakhouse and The Westin Nashville — has named Jeff Crabiel as chief hospitality officer, Joel Morales as chief marketing officer and Hart Wilson as vice president of acquisitions and development.
The roles are new to the company, the release notes.
Crabiel brings more than 17 years of experience to Castlerock, previously having served as the area general manager for Bobby Hotel and The Westin Nashville. Crabiel also served as the director of rooms and executive assistant manager at The Westin Nashville, spearheading the property’s opening.
Morales, who will lead business marketing strategy, advertising, communications and brand-building functions, has more than 20 years of experience. Previously, he served as the company’s area director of marketing and public relations for Bobby Hotel and The Westin Nashville. Prior to joining Castlerock, Morales was the chief executive officer for ext.54 in Chicago, with clients having included W Hotels, Lollapalooza and AllSaints.
Wilson previously served as a vice president in JLL's hotels and hospitality group, specializing in investment sales and debt and equity placement. He initially joined JLL in 2019 through the company’s acquisition of Holliday Fenoglio Fowler. Beginning his career at Access Point Financial in Atlanta, Wilson has been involved in hotel-related real estate transactions with a collective approximately $2 billion in value.
“We’re on the cusp of an exciting new phase of expansion and progress here at Castlerock Asset Management,” co-founder and CEO Seamus Ross said in the release. “As we venture into new markets, our mission remains steadfast: to carve out a dynamic future for our asset management team and the Bobby Hotel brand, all the while enhancing the communities we have the privilege to serve.”
To supplement its two Nashville hotel real estate holdings, Castlerock is looking to have a presence in Austin, Chicago, Detroit, Fort Worth, Los Angeles, New Orleans, New York, Savannah, Venice Beach (Calif.) and Washington, D.C., according to the release.
Castlerock in 2019 announced the $57.6 million acquisition of the waterfront Westin Tampa Bay hotel, the company's then-first foray outside Nashville (read here). The company in June sold the property for $45.36 million, Tampa Bay Business Journal reported. It is unclear as to if Castlerock took a loss via the sale, as public documents for hotel property transactions typically do not include furniture, fixtures, decor and equipment.