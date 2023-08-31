Nashville hotel real estate company Castlerock Asset Management has added three senior officials, including two C-suite members, as it looks to expand outside Music City.

Jeff Crabiel
Joel Morales
Hart Wilson

According to a release, Castlerock — the owner of Bobby Hotel, Oak Steakhouse and The Westin Nashville — has named Jeff Crabiel as chief hospitality officer, Joel Morales as chief marketing officer and Hart Wilson as vice president of acquisitions and development.