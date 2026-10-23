Tractor Supply names Fahim Siddiqui as CTO Brentwood-based national retailer supplements C-suite with addition of former Home Depot, Staples official William Williams William Williams Author twitter Author email Oct 23, 2026 Oct 23, 2026 Updated 19 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Fahim Siddiqui Photo: Tractor Supply Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link Tractor Supply Company announced Wednesday that Fahim Siddiqui has been named executive vice president, chief technology and digital officer, effective Oct. 26.A press release does not note whom Siddiqui replaces. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm$:55:BF: 3C:?8D >@C6 E92? b_ J62CD @7 6IA6C:6?46 E@ E96 qC6?EH@@5\32D65 ?2E:@?2= 72C> 2?5 CFC2= =:76DEJ=6 C6E2:=6C] w6 >@DE C646?E=J D6CG65 2D 6I64FE:G6 G:46 AC6D:56?E 2?5 49:67 :?7@C>2E:@? @77:46C @7 %96 w@>6 s6A@E 7C@> pAC:= a_aa E@ |2J a_ad[ 27E6C ;@:?:?8 E96 4@>A2?J 2D D6?:@C G:46 AC6D:56?E[ :?7@C>2E:@? E649?@=@8J :? s646>36C a_`g] w6 =65 6?E6CAC:D6 E649?@=@8J 2?5 4J36CD64FC:EJ[ @G6CD66:?8 A=2E7@C>D DFAA@CE:?8 6\4@>>6C46[ >2C<6E:?8[ >6C492?5:D:?8[ DFAA=J 492:? 2?5 52E2 2?2=JE:4D]k^AmkAm!C6G:@FD=J[ $:55:BF: 96=5 D6?:@C =6256CD9:A C@=6D 2E $E2A=6D[ ':5J@ 2?5 x?EC2=:?<D]k^AmkAm$:55:BF: 62C?65 2? 6I64FE:G6 |qp 568C66 7C@> qC@H? &?:G6CD:EJ 2?5 xt qFD:?6DD $49@@=[ 2 >2DE6CVD 568C66 :? 4@>AFE6C D4:6?46 7C@> E96 &?:G6CD:EJ @7 |:DD@FC: 2E z2?D2D r:EJ 2?5 2 32496=@CVD 568C66 :? 4@>AFE6C 6?8:?66C:?8 7C@> x@H2 $E2E6 &?:G6CD:EJ]k^AmkAmQ%649?@=@8J A=2JD 2? :>A@CE2?E C@=6 :? 9@H H6 D6CG6 @FC 4FDE@>6CD 2?5 DFAA@CE @FC ,6>A=@J66D.[” w2= {2HE@?[ %C24E@C $FAA=J AC6D:56?E 2?5 49:67 6I64FE:G6 @77:46C[ D2:5 :? E96 AC6DD C6=62D6]k^AmkAmQu29:> 3C:?8D 2 DEC@?8 4@>3:?2E:@? @7 E649?:42= 6IA6CE:D6[ C6E2:= <?@H=6586 2?5 3FD:?6DD =6256CD9:A E92E H:== D6CG6 %C24E@C $FAA=J H6==] (6VC6 6I4:E65 E@ H6=4@>6 9:> E@ @FC =6256CD9:A E62> 2?5 =@@< 7@CH2C5 E@ 9:D 4@?EC:3FE:@?D]Qk^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Home Improvement Retailers Of The United States Hardware Stores Of The United States Home Improvement Companies Computing Hardware Stores Technology Tractor Supply Company Retail Companies Of North America Retail Companies Retail Companies Of The United States "abortion Trafficking" William Williams Author twitter Author email Follow William Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending West Nashville athletics facility sells for $7.8M Tennessee Supreme Court denies private equity ownership of law firms General Jackson Showboat to cease operations Fort Negley Park construction gets underway Report notes Boring construction could cause sinkholes