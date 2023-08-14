Keith Miles recently retired from Nashville communications firm MP&F after a 28-year tenure.
Miles joined the company in 1995 and became a partner in 1998, helping to direct communications strategies for MP&F's energy, finance and professional services accounts. Previously, he worked as a journalist for Johnson City Press Chronicle, Nashville Banner and Kingsport Times-News.
Miles’ retirement now means MP&F is owned solely by women. According to industry publication Ad Week, only 1 percent of the nation’s advertising agencies are fully female-owned.
The Post asked Miles to share some thoughts following his retirement.
What were the key changes within the industry, in general, during your career?
Consolidation of earned media in all areas: newspapers, radio, magazines and television. The internet in general. The introduction and rise of social media. The introduction and growth of artificial intelligence and its use in communications. These are some of the important external forces that have changed our industry.
The public relations industry has responded by being more integrated with marketing and advertising, much better at defining specific market targets and customizing messaging for each communication channel, and using statistics and analytics for better accountability to clients.
What were the main changes, in specific, at MP&F during this time?
I think MP&F has done a great job adapting to changes in the industry and to the external changes that have affected our industry. We added products and service lines that helped our clients. And we grew from a one-person consultancy to one of the largest independent agencies in the Southeast, all while remaining true to our mission of doing great work and having fun while doing that work.
Where do you foresee the Nashville communications industry in, say, 10 years?
If the past is prologue, the pace of change will continue to accelerate. The successful companies will be the ones that can spot opportunities quickly and connect clients to those opportunities. I would expect to see more of the multinational companies planting their flags in Nashville, but I believe there will still be opportunities for local agencies to thrive.
Did the local industry seize an opportunity — or miss one — during your career?
Local agencies have done an excellent job of staying on top of the trends. We are all very competitive — but congenial. And we've all worked hand in hand with professional associations like the Public Relations Society of America and the Public Relations Student Society of America to stay relevant and to develop new talent in our universities and colleges.