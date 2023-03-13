Imran Sheikh is co-founder and CEO of Dallas-based restaurant company Milkshake Concepts.
Locally, Milkshake Concepts operates Layer Cake. Its other brands include Vidorra, The Finch, Harper's, Citizen, Serious Pizza, Dirty Bones and Harper's.
Sheikh, who attended university in London, recently provided the Post an update and some thoughts related to the company’s Nashville efforts.
Layer Cake opened in June 2022. Originally the concept was to have been Stirr (read here). Why the change?
That was the intent when we signed the lease in early 2019. By the time COVID hit, however, we had grown and developed and introduced new brands. Our capabilities were much broader and we decided at that time we would design a concept more befitting of the Third Avenue space.
Nashville is such a dynamic and vibrant market, and a successful opening of our first venue was very important. With Layer Cake being a new concept in a new city, it’s very much been a case of communicating the array of offerings we have within the venue. We have a great food, wine and cocktail program on the second floor dining and a rooftop space. Of course, we also have our speakeasy Cherry Lounge tucked away in the basement. So there really is something for everyone.
To date, we have definitely seen some seasonality to Laker Cake’s business, with reduced tourism and traffic seeming to be very normal through fall/winter and the holidays. But as we hit the spring and summer months, we expect to see a massive uptick. And overall, we are on track to hit the revenue numbers we had projected.
Is there a restaurant group that has simultaneously opened three or more restaurants and from which you can take cues?
While I can’t speak directly to the experience of others, we have always operated with a self confidence in our ability to execute openings successfully. Sam Fox (of The Twelve Thirty Club and Blanco in Nashville) successfully entered the Dallas market with North Italia, The Henry, Flower Child, etc., and Fox Restaurant Concepts has done a great job with clustering brands here. There is immense value in taking a deep dive into one market, learning and understanding it, and then being able to benefit from focused operations and marketing.
How does MSC handle concerns that downtown creates related to employees (parking fees, safety, arriving to work on time, etc.)?
My perception is that anyone who works downtown probably does so understanding some of the logistical challenges and, overall, would expect the delta of what they earn downtown versus working in other parts of Nashville to cover the cost of parking or Uber. We try to assist our staff as best possible by being communicative with our team, monitoring safety and ensuring they are aware of upcoming downtown events.
The three forthcoming Milkshake Concepts restaurants will be located downtown. Why not, for example, 12South or Midtown?
We kept an open mind as it pertained to locations and assessed a variety of options. But in the end, we felt each location selected gave us a great blend of accessibility for those visiting as well as locals who live and regularly dine out downtown. The restaurants are strategically located around Broadway.
Harper’s Steakhouse will be housed at the foot of Peabody Plaza on Lea Avenue. Nashville will be the second Harper’s location after Dallas.
The Finch Grill & Raw Bar will take the space formerly occupied by The Flying Saucer on 10th Avenue next to Union Station. This will be the third of four planned locations to open by early 2024.
Vidorra will operate at 800 Broadway and will be perfectly located to serve The District, The Gulch and Nashville Yards. This will be location number four with 10 total planned by early 2025. Since Manuel (the legendary local Mexican-American clothier) once operated in the space, we plan to pay some sort of tribute to him and the history of the space.
All three restaurants — like Layer Cake — will serve lunch and dinner, with great happy hours and brunch on the weekends. As such, we are excited to have potentially an array of guests dine with us daily.
You are considering having some local investors, correct?
We are absolutely open to the idea of local investors, where possible. We have a great relationship with some of our existing investors in Dallas and appreciate the incredible value we have been able to bring each other. As such, we remain open to cultivating the same value-added relationship with some local partners.
There are some Nashville-based investors in Harper’s — with a few opportunities left — and we plan to open up some in The Finch shortly too. Vidorra and Layer Cake are 100-percent company owned.
Harper’s will be a steakhouse. We often hear “How many steakhouses can Nashville accommodate?” Thoughts?
Hopefully at least one more.
Harper’s is a "globally inspired" steakhouse. While we have an outstanding steak program that we believe stands up against any other, we also have an exciting array of menu dishes alongside it. For example, you can find an incredible Asian-inspired Schezuan Chilli Chicken or Italian-forward Spicy Rigatoni All Vodka, among others, that we firmly believe separates us from other steak-focused restaurants. Add to that the delivery of an experience that Milkshake Concepts is now known for, and we believe that plenty of room exists for Harper’s in the Nashville market.