Josh Buckley serves as chief executive officer of The Nations Brewing Co., the parent company of Fat Bottom Brewing.
He and Andy Heiman, the company’s chief operating officer and chief financial officer, began their tenures in December 2022 (read here) and last week opened Teddy’s Tavern downtown.
The Post met with Buckley recently to talk about the ale and lager business.
Ben Bredesen still owns the company. Do you and Andy have any ownership, too? Relatedly, and with the organizational structure changing, what might this mean for the brand, the brewery, the employees and the future?
Andy and I own a material piece of Fat Bottom Brewing, the same as Ben.
Together with Ben, Andy and I formed The Nations Brewing Co. as a beverage holding company, hoping to give a home to all our new and existing brands, Fat Bottom Brewing, Music City Beer Co. and Bravazzi. To be competitive in the beverage industry, we need to efficiently use our assets: equipment, staff, buying power, shared cost burden, etc. This gives us a unique advantage in competing in the industry.
We hope this creates new growth opportunities for not just the brands and company but also employees. It provides energy and growth. We have focused the team on transitioning from a singular craft brewing company to a beverage company rooted in beer. It has already created much creativity in the staff and has energized the team.
Our hope for the new structure is that our staff enjoys coming to work and being a part of the Fat Bottom Brewing brand. The company is best poised for continued success when team culture and morale are high. We aim to make the most enjoyable work environment in the craft beer space. We want to bring Fat Bottom into its next chapter while keeping it true to the Nashville history and lifestyle as Ben designed it.
For the Fat Bottom brand, we are looking forward to some exciting new announcements in 2023, including introducing new beers, new LTO releases, the opening of Teddy’s Tavern and expanded events and offerings at our taproom in The Nations.
Fat Bottom contract brews for Music City Light and is also the official beer of Nashville SC. Do you contract brew for any other breweries, and, on this theme, are there any other ways you differentiate yourself from other local breweries.
Fat Bottom Brewing brewed Music City Light originally as a contract brew for Music City Beer Co. In 2019, the groundwork for The Nations Brewing Co. was laid when Ben decided to acquire the brand Music City Beer Co. However, during Covid, that led to some tangling of the brands. We disentangled the brand, focused on driving awareness, and re-established Music City Beer Co. and Fat Bottom Brewing as independent brands.
Music City Beer Co. is Nashville’s local domestic beer. Music City Light is just one offering for the brand. We have launched Amber, Shandy and Music City Pitch in the last two months. We have the Nashville SC sponsorship to Music City Beer Co. Being part of the community and supporting our teams and all things Nashville and Tennessee is a significant part of the vision of the Music City Beer Co.
We do contract brewing for both local and national brands. That is one way we see as a path for growth and expansion for The Nations Brewing Co.
As far as standing out from other local breweries, we pride The Fat Bottom brand on being “the beer next door.” We want our brand to be known for craft beer that is approachable, sessionable and delicious to a broad spectrum of beer drinkers.
Teddy’s opened last week. Will patrons be able to buy beer from any other breweries? Miller Lite and Budweiser?
Teddy’s Tavern will offer The Nations Brewing Co. brands — Fat Bottom Beer, Music City Light and Bravazzi Hard Italian Soda — on draft, as well as a robust cocktail menu and a full bar. Some people have allegiances to domestic beer, so we’ll offer those in cans if that’s what the guest wants. Teddy’s is our love letter to Nashville, and Nashvillians love to drink many styles of beer. We wouldn’t be very hospitable if we didn’t offer items our guests would enjoy.
Since many people prefer to drink draft beer, we highlight our brands by having them on tap for guests to try. All our beers are approachable and sessionable, which makes for an excellent option for those who want to move away from domestics.
Will Fat Bottom brew any small-batch beer at Teddy’s? If not, why?
All brewing operations will continue at the Fat Bottom Brewery in the Nations. Given the nature of this historic building’s structure, there isn’t ample space for Teddy’s Tavern brewing operations. Our brewery at Fat Bottom has excellent processing equipment, a beer lab, pasteurizer and a canning line that we’ve invested heavily to ensure our customers receive quality and consistent products.
What will the menu be like?
Jeanne Strout, our executive chef at Fat Bottom, designed a menu specifically for Teddy’s Tavern. Overall, the menu will be simple but good, as well as pay homage to the foods that Nashvillians have always loved.
The signature item for the tavern will be the “Teddy’s Burger,” which is a six-ounce certified black angus beef from E3 Ranch, with American cheese, onions and pickles on a potato-based bun. Our team has had a great time sampling several recipe iterations over the past months, and we’re very excited about where it landed.
On a personal note, I’m also really excited about the deep-fried Oreos for dessert.
What are your goals as the company enters its second decade of business?
We are happy to announce that Fat Bottom Brewing brewed its 10 millionth pint in our 10th year of business; it’s safe to say our 20 millionth pint will be brewed before our 15th anniversary.
Following COVID, 2022 was the first year that things began to stabilize. As a company and a brand, we see 2023 as the year that we are reestablishing our growth trajectory before COVID.
When Andy and I first stepped in last year, we had 35 to 40 employees. Since then, we have rapidly grown and have about 100 employees across all our organizations, including Teddy’s. At the end of this year, we’re looking at having closer to 150 employees.
Over the past decade, we’ve seen our local competition grow, our consumer base become more knowledgeable, and the overall beverage market has evolved and expanded. Our customers who first started drinking Fat Bottom beers at the taproom in East Nashville have matured, and so have their tastes and preferences. In addition, we have also welcomed all kinds of new customers to our taproom. The growth here is anecdotal, but important to note.
In the next decade, we are focused on ensuring the brand can grow and evolve as our consumer changes but maintain that special place in everyone’s hearts as one of Nashville’s oldest craft breweries.
As a company, The Nations Brewing Co. is planning for substantial revenue growth in 2023 across all our brands. That growth is not just in sales revenue but also in our staff, infrastructure and revenue streams. We are expanding our brands in terms of offerings and markets. Fat Bottom Brewing and Music City Beer Co. are on a growth trajectory to be strong competitors in the Nashville market and the entire Southeast. Both brands have recently undergone a brand refresh and expanded offerings.
Bravazzi is distributed in over 20 states currently. The brewery in The Nations just produced and released Bravazzi on draft, which is available exclusively in the Middle Tennessee area. We’re excited to see what it can do here and how to grow it in other markets.
Could you open another Teddy’s at some point?
I don't really see that happening. The opportunity this space presented us with is so tremendously unique and special, which is precisely why we wanted to do this. This is an opportunity for us, a born and bred Nashville company, to protect and share a piece of Nashville's history with the city. Part of what makes Teddy's Tavern magical is that it cannot be replicated; it is pure, authentic Nashville at its best.
What is Fat Bottom’s association with East Nashville’s Lucky Duck Lounge?
The space was secured, and the concept was designed in a pre-COVID world. The original plan was for an event hall (Emerson Hall) with a small satellite brewery underneath. Fat Bottom began in East Nashville, and there has been a strong desire to reestablish a presence where our roots are. COVID forced us to rethink the plan for that space, so it became an event space and dive bar, with the team doing much of the concept design.
Who is the target audience for Teddy's Tavern? How can you cater to locals? How will each of the three levels of the building differ?
Teddy’s Tavern was designed for locals. It is a haven for those who still want to venture downtown. It’s a place where we celebrate the sounds that made Nashville famous and reminisce about the rich history of our town. We see it as putting a little of Nashville back into Broadway.
One of my first conversations with the general manager was about creating a set of house rules to place right by the door. One of the house rules is, “If your mother isn’t proud of it, don’t do it.” We want our employees running the door to feel empowered to filter those willing to abide by our rules. Since the size is smaller, it is easier to monitor behavior, which will set us apart from the other downtown bars on Broadway.
Many locals only go downtown to attend concerts and Preds games, and since Teddy’s is located right across from Bridgestone Arena, foot traffic will not be an issue. Ride-share pickup will also be outside our front door, and we are looking at potential valet options for our guests. People pay attention, especially locals, and if we stick to our house rules and have a food and drink program done correctly, word of mouth will do its job, and the locals will come.
Teddy’s is located in one of downtown’s oldest remaining buildings, and we aim to protect and celebrate its history. The space will honor the original design of the building, uncovering original exposed beams, brick, fireplaces and floors.
The first floor will feature a more traditional, small country stage, a main bar and food service. Guests stepping through the threshold will be like they’re stepping back in time.
The second floor will feature a smaller stage fit for a single musician and offer a quieter, intimate spot. This will be a true spot for locals, reminiscent of beloved places that are becoming fewer and fewer in Nashville.
The third floor, or the rooftop, will be a place to grab seated cocktails and drinks with ambient music in the background rather than loud, live music.
Fat Bottom started with a pin-up girl art theme for its cans. Then it pivoted, but now it seems the pin-up girl theme is back.
Like most craft breweries, our can art is a big part of our brand. The original can art reflected the Americana style of tattoo art based on the designs found on World War II bomber planes. There have been various iterations during our decade in business, but after a thoughtful decision process, we chose to embrace our original look. To that end, we aim to stay true to the look of women from the 1930s through the 1960s, celebrating their independence and confidence during important times in history.
We intentionally brought back W.A.C. (our American Pale Ale). This design celebrates the Women's Army Core and donates proceeds to military and veteran-focused charities, specifically presenting different imagery from that era. We are also looking for opportunities to expand our portfolio, which will allow us to expand our art into other representations from that era. Women have always stolen the show throughout art history, and our ladies continue that trend.
The naming and design process for our beer is very extensive. We focus on women’s names and attributes popular during the 1930s through the 1960s, which matches the can art style. We also want the name to describe something about the beer. For example, Ruby is a red ale; Sandy is a blonde ale.