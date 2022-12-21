Fat Bottom Brewing Co. founder and owner Ben Bredesen announced Wednesday he will no longer participate in daily activities in the 10-year-old brewing business.
Relatedly, and according to a release, Josh Buckley has been named chief executive officer, while Andy Heiman has been hired as chief operating officer and chief financial officer. Both are new to the craft beer company, which launched operations in 2012 in East Nashville and now operates in The Nations.
Bredesen will retain ownership of the company, with the release noting he is making the move to spend more time than otherwise with his family.
The move comes as Fat Bottom prepares to open in SoBro its Teddy's Tavern (read here). No date has been disclosed.
Buckley brings more than 20 years of business experience. He previously served as co-founder (with Heiman) and managing partner of locally based One Iron Holdings, an investment company specializing in acquiring, operating and growing established businesses.
Heiman is a Nashville native with more than 13 years of banking industry experience.
Alex Barr, Fat Bottom director of brewing operations, is Bredesen’s longest-tenured employee and remains in a leadership role.
“I can’t think of two better people to keep telling our story than these longtime local residents who are passionate about craft beer,” Bredesen said in the release. “What makes our brand unique is how we pay tribute to Nashville's history. Josh and Andy are well-versed in Nashville's brewing background, and I’m confident they have the knowledge and skills to lead our team as we build on Fat Bottom’s growth over the first 10 years and enter our next phase.”
