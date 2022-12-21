Fat Bottom Brewing Co. founder and owner Ben Bredesen announced Wednesday he will no longer participate in daily activities in the 10-year-old brewing business.

Relatedly, and according to a release, Josh Buckley has been named chief executive officer, while Andy Heiman has been hired as chief operating officer and chief financial officer. Both are new to the craft beer company, which launched operations in 2012 in East Nashville and now operates in The Nations.

Ben

Ben Bredesen as seen in 2015 at the former Fat Bottom space in East Nashville

