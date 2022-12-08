Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands has announced that Amia’ Butler has joined the nonprofit law firm as a development manager.
According to a release, Butler will oversee Legal Aid Society’s fundraising, philanthropy and advocacy efforts, including its annual Campaign for Equal Justice.
Butler brings more than seven years of experience in fundraising, public relations, program coordination and event planning. Before joining LAS, she worked at North Carolina-based Push Consulting as a digital marketing strategist.
Butler’s previous experience also includes serving as a pro bono program coordinator for Legal Aid of North Carolina. In Nashville, she has also coordinated community programs and organized events through the local nonprofit The Way, Truth and Enlightenment Institute.
Butler received a bachelor’s degree in public relations and a master’s degree in corporate communications, both from Austin Peay State University.
“We’re happy to welcome Amia’ to our staff at Legal Aid Society,” Executive Director DarKenya Waller said in the release. “Not only does she bring valuable experience in fundraising and program coordination, she’s passionate about the work we do to empower marginalized and vulnerable communities by providing access to free legal services.”
Franklin event company announces addition
Franklin-based live event company Streamline Event Agency has hired Operations Christa Acevedo as its first-ever chief operating officer.
According to a release, Acevedo previously served as vice president of operations. She joins the event agency with more than 10 years of leadership experience. Acevedo led operations for many companies and has experience working with a wide variety of industries, including ministry, insurance and consulting.
“After another extraordinary year of innovation and opportunity, we knew it was time to take a step forward and create the COO position to help our company thrive,” Streamline Event Agency Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer Justin Zebell said in the release. “Christa’s creativity coupled with her critical thinking and analytical skills are exactly what we need to help us reach our short-term and long-term goals. Streamline is continuing to take on new directions and find innovative ways to flawlessly connect businesses to the audiences that matter most.”
Sony Music adds senior director of A&R
Sony Music Nashville has hired Jason McColl as senior director of A&R, musicrow.com reports.
McColl’s most recent position at Warner Music Nashville was as director, A&R.
McColl will be responsible for the A&R for several artists, signing and developing talent, and maintaining publisher relationships. He will report to Senior Vice President of A&R Taylor Lindsey.
McColl is a Belmont University graduate who spent three years in radio promotions at Universal Music Group before joining the Warner Music Nashville A&R team in 2018.