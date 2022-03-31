Whitney Hall has been named associate operating officer for Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
According to a release, Hall previously served as senior director of hospital operations for Vanderbilt University Hospital, providing leadership and direction for food and nutrition services, environmental services and the Operations Program Management Office.
At VWCH, Hall will oversee physical therapy, inpatient rehabilitation, pharmacy, inpatient psychiatry, worker’s compensation, laboratory/food/nutrition services and Environmental Services.
Additionally, she will provide leadership in operationally focused initiatives to ensure quality and patient safety, patient satisfaction, employee engagement and operational excellence.
“Whitney is a talented leader, and we are very happy to have her join our team in Wilson County,” Scott McCarver, VWCH president, told news.vumc.org. “She has demonstrated the ability to achieve results while creating a culture of safety, excellence, inclusion and respect. She will be an instrumental part of the VWCH team as we continue to grow and serve the health care needs of Wilson County.”
Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty welcomes DeSelms, seven other agents
Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty has added an eight- agent group led by Tara DeSelms.
According to a release, DeSelms serves as principal broker of what is billed as The DeSelms Team, members with which will work from Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty’s Green Hills office.
“It is a perfect match because we share the same core values including the highest standards for professionalism, ethics, and service,” Jessica Averbuch, CEO of Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty, said in the release. “We are so excited to be working together and look forward to their continued success as Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty agents.”
The DeSelms Team was founded by Terry DeSelms in 1989. Tara, his daughter, became principal broker in 2008. The team has been ranked nationally for transaction sides by the Wall Street Journal and is believed to be, and billed as, the first billion-dollar real estate group in Tennessee. The company specializes in residential and commercial real estate, as well as property management.
Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty is a locally owned family business for which the predecessor company was founded by Shirley Zeitlin in 1979.
Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty is home to 170 agents serving the Middle Tennessee area.
VUMC taps Berlin as interim head of hematology and oncology division
Dr. Jordan Berlin has been appointed interim leader of the division of hematology and oncology in the department of medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
The appointment is effective June 1.
Relatedly, the division’s existing director, Dr. Ben Ho Park, will become director of Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center (VICC) on July 1.
Berlin, who joined Vanderbilt in 1999, is a professor of cancer research, a professor of medicine and associate director for clinical research at VICC.
Berlin completed medical school at the University of Illinois College of Medicine followed by a residency in internal medicine at the University of Cincinnati Hospital and fellowship training in hematology and oncology at the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics and the University of Cincinnati Hospital.
