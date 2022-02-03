Kortney Ratzlaff has joined Engel & Völkers Nashville as office administrator.
According to a release, Ratzlaff previously worked more than three years as a marketing director for Crye-Leike Realtors. Prior to that, she was with PryorMorrow Architects & Engineers where she handled marketing and business development. Ratzlaff also spent time as a government aide for the Mississippi State Senate.
A graduate of Mississippi University for Women, at which she received a bachelor’s degree in business administration, Ratzlaff is a member of YP Nashville.
“Our Nashville office continues to grow and it’s great having such a talented and energetic professional on our team,” Neal Clayton, Engel & Völkers Nashville owner and broker, said in the release. “Kortney has an excellent track record for assisting agents and watching them succeed through the marketing support she provides.”
Engel & Völkers operates is home to more than 12,000 real estate professionals in approximately 30 countries.
Turnip Truck hires Clausi to oversee new HR position
Local grocery company Turnip Truck has created the position of chief human resources officer and hired veteran HR and law enforcement leader Christopher Clausi to fill the role.
According to a release, Clausi will direct employee relations and company culture initiatives for Turnip Truck’s three locations.
A retired police lieutenant with 23 years of experience, Clausi most recently served as assistant director of the Metropolitan Nashville Community Oversight Board. For nearly 20 years, he served as a presenter, facilitator and consultant for the National Association of Drug Court Professionals.
Clausi earned his J.D. degree from Nashville School of Law and holds a B.S. degree in management and ethics from Williamson College.
“Turnip Truck is fortunate to have a leader like Chris on board as our first CHRO, a role that will be pivotal to the growth of our company and culture,” John Dyke, Turnip Truck CEO and owner, said in the release.
Turnip Truck employs more than 150 local workers and operates in East Nashville, The Gulch and on Charlotte Avenue in West Nashville.
Dowdle adds two
Dowdle Construction Group has added Luke Herring as a superintendent and Joe Riegle as a preconstruction manager.
Herring has more than 17 years of construction experience, co-owning Natural Design LLC, which specializes in custom building for both the residential and commercial markets. As a superintendent, he will be responsible for coordinating and managing all on-site activities and liaising with the project manager.
Herring graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a bachelor's degree in construction management and is LEAD and Live Roof Installation certified.
Riegle most recently worked with McCarthy Building Companies Inc. in Atlanta as a senior estimator. He oversaw bid and estimating process on projects for health care, higher education, science and technology, aviation and parking structures. He started his career at McCarthy in 2015 as a project engineer before becoming an estimator a few years later. As a preconstruction manager, he will assist with project planning, including cost estimation, design evaluation and more.
Riegle graduated from Auburn University with a bachelor’s degree in building construction and completed the Associated Builders and Contractors–Georgia Future Leaders Program.
"Owning his own successful firm was a clear indication that Luke would be a great addition to the team, and Joe also has some impressive experience working on large commercial projects,” Dowdle Principal Allen Buchanan said in the release. “We’re excited to have their respective knowledge and leadership on the team.”
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
