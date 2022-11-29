Truxton Trust Company has announced that Swan Burrus has joined the firm as vice president of marketing and communications.
According to a release, Burrus will lead the firm’s brand, marketing and digital strategy.
Burrus brings more than 10 years of experience in marketing and branding, working for Ogilvy, 22squared and The Buntin Group. He has led brand strategy and developed integrated marketing campaigns for Publix, Delta Airlines, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Citi and Royal Bank of Canada.
A native Nashvillian, Burrus is a graduate of Washington & Lee University in Lexington, Virginia.
“We’re delighted to have someone with Swan’s experience and expertise join our team,” Tom Stumb, Truxton Trust chairman and CEO, said in the release. “For the past 18-plus years, we’ve worked hard to earn a respected reputation for giving our clients thoughtful advice based on a thorough and diligent analysis of each client’s financial circumstances. We appreciate Swan’s enthusiasm for helping us advance and communicate our unique story to our various and valued constituencies.”
Kano taps Klein for president role
Kano Laboratories, a producer of oils and lubricants, has announced that Mark Klein will assume the role of president.
A 20-year veteran in the industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) distribution and retail space, Klein succeeds Sevan Demirdogen, who will remain with the company as executive chairman of the board. Demirdogen assumed leadership of Kano after Gryphon Investors, a middle market private equity firm, purchased the Nashville-based company in 2020.
Under Demirdogen's leadership, Kano's premier brand of penetrating lubricants, Kroil, has been made available through a MRO distribution network of more than 500 distributors, as well as retail and online stores.
Prior to joining Kano, Klein served as co-president of Klein Tools, a privately-owned company that manufacturers hand tools.
“Mark brings a wealth of experience and proven results which will help launch Kano into its next phase of growth,” Craig Nikrant, Gryphon operating partner, said in the release. “His laser focus on customers and proven results through MRO distribution, retail and innovation gives us great confidence in his leadership and vision for the company, and I'm looking forward to partnering with him."
Founded in 1939 Kano produces penetrating oils and lubricants for the MRO and consumer markets.
VUMC names Hayman to lead clinical services division
Vanderbilt University Medical Center has named Jim Hayman to the newly created role of executive vice president for the Shared Clinical Services Division.
According to news.vumc.org, the Shared Clinical Services Division will support Vanderbilt University Hospital, Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, Vanderbilt Health Services and Vanderbilt Health’s community hospitals and ambulatory clinics.
Hayman serves VUMC as senior vice president and chief pharmacy officer and joined VUMC in 2008 as chief pharmacy officer.
Hayman earned a Bachelor of Science degree in pharmacy and Master of Science degree in hospital pharmacy from the University of Mississippi, and a Master of Business Administration degree in health systems management from the University of Dallas. He completed a residency hospital pharmacy at the Medical University of South Carolina.
