Katie Reed has joined Nashville engineering consultant Thomas & Hutton as a designer in the firm’s civil department.
According to a press release, Reed recently graduated from Vanderbilt University with a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering. Reed is a former T&H summer intern and continued to work at T&H throughout her senior year at Vanderbilt.
A civil designer, Reed specializes in site development, construction drawings and engineering design related to water, sewer, storm drainage infrastructure and permit applications for residential projects.
Founded in 1946, Thomas & Hutton is a privately held professional services company providing consulting, planning, and engineering design services related to land and infrastructure. The company throughout Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee.
Vanderbilt’s McMillan to retire
Vanderbilt University Medical Center has announced that Dr. Elise McMillan will retire from the Vanderbilt Kennedy Center.
McMillan has worked at Vanderbilt University and VUMC for 28 years, according to a release. She has focused her work on individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
McMillan most recently has served as the director of the VKC University Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities, as director of community engagement and public policy and as senior lecturer in psychiatry and behavioral sciences.
McMillan was the founding faculty member of Next Steps at Vanderbilt, the first inclusive higher education (IHE) program in Tennessee. She partnered with the LDB Foundation and the Tennessee Council on Developmental Disabilities to launch IHE in Tennessee. Additionally, McMillan worked with the Developmental Disabilities Council, the Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee and The Arc of Williamson County to establish the Tennessee Alliance for Inclusive Higher Education.
McMillan is also a founding member of the new Inclusive Higher Education Accreditation Council, a national accrediting agency for postsecondary programs for students with intellectual disability. She plans to continue her work with the group after retirement.
Previously, McMillan was a journalist who served as managing editor, associate editor and general counsel of the defunct Nashville Banner.
“With Elise’s leadership, the VKC UCEDD has grown and expanded providing much needed information about the abilities and supports needed for people with disabilities,” Doria Panvini, founding chair of the VKC UCEDD Community Advisory Council, said in the release.
“Through the development of Next Steps at Vanderbilt, employment initiatives, publications, collaborative meetings, summer camps and so much more, Elise has helped to open doors for people with disabilities to be a part of their communities.”
Wealth Strategies Partners hires Davis as client concierge
Nashville boutique financial management practice Wealth Strategies Partners has hired Matthew Davis as client concierge.
According to a release, Davis will act as a liaison between clients and WSP officials. He will focus on client services, including branch administration and client communications.
Prior to joining WSP, Davis held various operational roles in the hospitality industry for 12 years.
Originally from Maryland, Davis earned his bachelor's degree from Middle Tennessee State University.
“We are grateful to have Matthew join our team as we continue to deliver a world-class client experience and build on our reputation in Nashville and beyond,” WSP founder Paul Allen said in the release. “His hospitality expertise and passion for providing a seamless client experience makes him a perfect fit for the team, and we are excited to see all he will accomplish.”