Katie Reed has joined Nashville engineering consultant Thomas & Hutton as a designer in the firm’s civil department.

Katie Reed.jpg

Katie Reed

According to a press release, Reed recently graduated from Vanderbilt University with a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering. Reed is a former T&H summer intern and continued to work at T&H throughout her senior year at Vanderbilt.

