Nashville-based Think Tennessee has added Kalen Russell as external relations associate.
In addition, the nonpartisan, nonprofit think tank focused on public policy solutions has welcomed Danielle Barnes and Bob Cooper to its board.
Russell joins Think Tennessee from the League of Women Voters of Tennessee. She will support the entity’s fundraising and communications efforts, according to a release.
Barnes is currently managing director at EY. Previously, she served in Tennessee state government for 16 years, most recently as the commissioner of the Department of Human Services.
Cooper returns to Think Tennessee governing board following his tenure as the director of the Metro Nashville Department of Law. Currently a member of the compliance and government investigators practice croup at Bass, Berry & Sims, Cooper served as Tennessee attorney general from 2006 to 2014.
First Horizon welcomes Bangert as VP
Memphis-based First Horizon Bank has announced that Evan Bangert has been hired as vice president, relationship manager with the commercial banking team in Nashville.
According to a release, Bangert will be based at First Horizon’s downtown office and report to Commercial Team Lead Drew Rodgers.
With more than 12 years of banking experience, Bangert is responsible for managing client relationships and new business development.
“[Bangert] has proven himself as a leader within his profession and the Middle Tennessee community,” Renee Drake, executive vice president, Middle Tennessee commercial banking manager, said in the release. “Passionate about business development and building strong customer relationships, Evan is an integral part of growing our commercial team as we continue to expand our services in this important market.”
Bangert volunteers as an advisor to founders and emerging technology companies at the Nashville Entrepreneur Center and is a member of the Phoenix Club Nashville. Bangert earned a bachelor’s degree from St. Mary’s College of California.
First Horizon Bank is a member of the First Horizon Corp.
Dalton Agency promotes two on local team
The Dalton Agency has announced that Anthony Priwer has been named media director and Bailee Mulder as an account executive.
Priwer moved to Nashville from Australia in 2018 and joined the Dalton Agency as a senior account executive. He will continue to serve in that role in addition to media director. In Australia, Priwer was a copywriter, producer and reporter who most recently served as supervising producer for public affairs TV program Today Tonight. He holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a graduate diploma in management from the University of South Australia.
Mulder joined the Dalton Agency in November 2019 as an account coordinator and was promoted to account associate in August 2020. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in journalism and held several broadcast journalism and public relations internships. Prior to Dalton, Mulder worked in television advertising sales.
“Anthony and Bailee have made significant contributions to the agency and continue to generate incredible results for our clients,” Jeff Bradford, president of Dalton’s Nashville office, said in a release. “Anthony is exceptionally skilled at packaging and pitching stories to get the media placements that our clients want, locally and nationally, and Bailee is a talented writer who also has a knack for finding strategic media opportunities. Their appointments are well deserved and we’re lucky to have them both on our team.”
The Dalton Agency bills itself as a full-service public relations and advertising agency with offices in Nashville, Atlanta and Jacksonville. It home to 80 staffers who offer clients content creation, digital marketing, social media, branding, video, market research, data analytics and in-house media strategy and execution. Notable clients include Duke Energy, New York Life, First Horizon Bank, Gaylord Opryland, Change Healthcare and the Bronx Zoo.
