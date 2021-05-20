Nashville-based Bass, Berry & Sims has added Jennifer Michael as a member of the firm’s healthcare practice in its Washington D.C. office.
In addition, the healthcare practice recently added two associates Allison Beattie and Angela Haddon in Washington D.C., according to a release.
Michael (pictured) is the former chief of the industry guidance branch at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Counsel, to the inspector general. She counsels health care providers and life science companies to help them avoid potential fraud and abuse hazards and navigate government investigations under the False Claims Act. She also assists clients in their efforts to comply with the federal Anti-Kickback Statute and the federal Civil Monetary Penalty Law, among other state and federal fraud and abuse laws.
Before joining HHS, Michael worked for eight years in the health law practice of Mintz Levin. Prior to attending law school, she worked four years as a certified public accountant for KPMG.
Michael earned a law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law (2002) and a B.B.A. degree from James Madison University (1995).
“Jennifer Michael is an outstanding attorney who has played a major role in formulating the federal government’s guidance to the healthcare industry over the last decade,” Angela Humphreys, chair of Bass, Berry & Sims’ healthcare practice and co-chair of its healthcare private equity team. “She is an important addition to our nationally ranked healthcare practice and our clients will benefit from her wise counsel as they work to improve patient care and streamline the industry.”
Both Beattie and Haddon will provide health care regulatory and transactional counsel as it relates to mergers and acquisitions, compliance and operational matters.
Previously, Beattie was a former assistant deputy general counsel at HHS. She earned a law degree and a business law certificate from Florida State University College of Law (2019) and a B.A. degree from Duke University (2014).
Haddon previously worked at MedStar Health as an attorney and health law fellow. Haddon earned a law degree from Georgetown University Law Center (2019) and a B.S. degree from the University of Arizona (2016). During law school, she served as a legal intern at HHS.
With Michael, Beattie and Haddon joining the firm, there are now 28 Bass, Berry & Sims attorneys based in the Washington, D.C., office.
TrustPoint Hospital adds Coleman as CNO
Murfreesboro-based inpatient psychiatric and physical rehab facility TrustPoint Hospital has hired Tara Coleman as chief nursing officer.
Coleman joins the facility after most recently serving as director of nursing services at HealthTrust Purchasing Group, according to a release. Prior to that, she spent 10 years at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital, first as nurse manager before being promoted to nursing director. Her professional experience includes time as a critical care staff nurse, intensive care charge nurse and nurse technician.
Coleman has served on several system-level committees in previous roles as the voice of patient care services, such as the Nursing Informatics Council and Therapeutics Committee.
“Tara comes to us as a leader who has a proven track record of advocating for patients and staff,” TrustPoint Hospital CEO Beth Goodner said in the release. “She goes above and beyond to build dynamic teams that meet the needs of the patients in our community.”
Jonas Group Entertainment welcomes Guerini as CEO
Jonas Group Entertainment has announced that music industry veteran Phil Guerini has joined the team as CEO, musicrow.com reports.
Based in Nashville, Guerini previously oversaw music strategy for Disney Channels Worldwide networks, which includes Radio Disney and Radio Disney Country.
Prior to working with Disney, Guerini worked at radio stations in Miami and Atlanta, in addition to MCA Records, A&M Records, Chrysalis Records and East West Records. He began his career as a Miami Herald staff writer.
Jonas Group Entertainment was founded in 2005 by Kevin Jonas, Sr., whose sons are part of the band Jonas Brothers. JGE offers entertainment, publishing and marketing divisions, in Nashville and Charlotte.
