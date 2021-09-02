Lighthouse Counsel has added Metro Councilmember Jennifer Gamble as a communications manager and Susan Hosbach as a senior consultant.
Gamble (on left in photo) is the founder and CEO of Nelson PR & Communications, a public relations consulting and services agency. Her career in public relations and communications spans more than 25 years.
Previously, Gamble was president and CEO of Prevent Blindness Tennessee and led public relations efforts for the Tennessee Bankers Association and the Tennessee Higher Education Commission.
In 2019, Gamble was elected to the Metro Council, representing District 3. She chairs the council’s public safety committee and holds seats on the planning and public works committees. She also was a member of Nashville’s COVID-19 Financial Oversight Committee and Mayor John Cooper’s Policing Policy Commission.
Gamble is a member of the Rotary Club of Nashville and Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Fisk University and a master’s degree in mass communication from Middle Tennessee State University.
“Jennifer’s diverse experience aligns with our mission to help nonprofits focus on transforming lives for the better. Her vast knowledge is an asset for our clients and our team,” Jeff Jowdy, Lighthouse Counsel president, said in a release.
Hosbach most recently worked with The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County to establish a capital campaign strategy. Before that, she was chief development officer for Adventure Science Center; president and CEO for PearlPoint Cancer Support; vice president of development and marketing for Cheekwood Botanical Garden & Museum of Art; vice president of resource development for Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee; and vice president of external relations for Second Harvest Food Bank.
Over the course of her career, Hosbach has helped raised more than $65 million for the organizations for which she has worked.
Hosbach is an alumni of Leadership Middle Tennessee and Leadership Franklin and past chair of the Williamson County Library Foundation.
Hosbach once served as chair of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Foundation for Philanthropy and as vice chair for both membership services and external relations for the AFP International board.
“Susan has been a force in the nonprofit sector for nearly three decades. She brings a vast amount of knowledge to the Lighthouse Counsel team,” Jowdy said.
Cooley Public Strategies promotes McDermott to VP
Cooley Public Strategies has named Annette McDermott vice president, company principal Dave Cooley has announced.
McDermott joined CPS in 2018 after handling communications for political campaigns in multiple states. Since joining the Nashville-based company, she has built a portfolio involving health care, environmental, land use, renewable energy, labor relations, retail and opioid-related issues.
According to a release, McDermott’s role will now expand and she will divide her time between projects managed from the firm’s Washington and Nashville offices.
McDermott is a graduate of Young Leaders Council in Nashville and currently serves on the board of The Contributor. A native of Atlanta, she graduated from the University of North Carolina with a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications studies.
“Annette is one of the most effective communicators that I have worked with in my thirty-plus year career,” Cooley said in the release. “She has proven to be an invaluable asset to CPS and our clients. Annette’s ability to lead and execute effective communication strategies has been paramount to the successes of our clients.”
Sheridan Public Relations adds four
Isabella Roy and Faith Henley have joined Sheridan Public Relations as account executives.
In addition, and according to a release, SPR has added Jessi Boozer as an associate account executive and Natalie Clauson as a staff associate.
Previously, Roy was the digital media manager and producer for public relations, marketing and social media at the Savannah College of Art and Design. She is also a graduate of SCAD, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in writing, with a minor in creative writing.
Henley was previously the public relations coordinator for Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Tourism. She is a graduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor of Arts degree in public relations and a minor in political science.
Previously, Boozer spent two years working for Southern Land Company as public relations coordinator and, later, as social media manager. A Nashville native, Boozer graduated from Belmont University in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in public relations. During her time at Belmont, Boozer was a member of the women’s soccer team and the PRSSA Nashville chapter.
Clauson is a May 2021 graduate of the University of Georgia, where she received a bachelor’s degree in public relations with a minor in fashion merchandising.
“Each of these team members brings unique talent and perspective, along with drive and talent — those are not only great assets to our clients, but also a great foundation for success in our industry,” Jay Sheridan, president of SPR, said in the release. “They have proven themselves in their previous roles, and we are thrilled that they are on board with us.”
Crye-Leike welcomes Bell
Crye-Leike Real Estate Services has named Barbara Bell director of career development for the company’s Middle Tennessee region.
Bell will be responsible for coordinating and overseeing Crye-Leike College, a free regional program that offers more than 20 monthly classes for new agents.
Bell has been in the real estate industry for almost five years and is affiliated with Crye-Leike’s Mount Juliet branch office.
“I am very excited about this new opportunity with Crye-Leike,” Bell said in the release. “I will be able to tap into my previous experience with education and training to help other agents sharpen their skill sets to provide the best possible service to their clients.”
Agents who attend and complete Crye-Leike College earn credits towards their electives in achieving the Graduate Realtor Institute designation offered by the National Association of Realtors.
