Trevecca Nazarene University has hired alumna Jennifer Finch Showalter as engagement officer for the Trevecca Alumni Association.
According to a release, Showalter replaces Michael Johnson, who now serves as TNU engagement officer for church partnerships and aide to the president for special projects.
Showalter’s 15 years of experience in educational and nonprofit organizations include roles as executive director of advancement for FBA Houston; director of corporate and annual giving at Trevecca; and communications assistant at Duke University.
A 1997 graduate of Trevecca with a bachelor’s degree in communications, Showalter also holds a master’s degree from Nazarene Theological Seminary. She has served as teaching pastor for Port Orange Church of the Nazarene and pastor to families with children at Houston First Church of the Nazarene.
Showalter also has worked as alumni association president at Nazarene Theological Seminary; as trustee for both Nazarene Theological Seminary and Trevecca; and as a member of the board of ministries for the Church of the Nazarene’s Florida district.
“Jen brings a unique combination of skills and experiences that will allow her to expand and lead our engagement with our alumni community,” Trevecca Vice President of University Engagement Peggy Cooning said in the release. “As an alumna, former development officer, teacher, pastor and manager of volunteer leaders, Jen will excel in this role.”
Aiken named deputy commissioner of state agriculture department
Jeff Aiken has been appointed deputy commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.
Aiken will oversee many of the day-to-day operations for the department and assist in directing staff, supporting programs and services, and collaborating on policy development.
Aiken assumes the role following the retirement of Deputy Commissioner Tom Womack, who worked for the department for more than 35 years.
“Jeff comes to this role with a wealth of experience and unwavering commitment to public service,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher said. “He has the skills and insight to support the department’s efforts to advance agriculture and forestry through economic development, technological innovation, and stewardship of our natural resources.”
Aiken is the third generation of his family to farm in upper East Tennessee. He and various family members manage 600 head of beef cattle and produce corn, tobacco and straw on 900 acres in Washington and Greene counties.
Aiken most recently led the Tennessee Farm Bureau as president for six years. That organization bills itself as the largest farm bureau in the nation with more than 680,000 members. He has also served on the boards for the American Farm Bureau Federation, Tennessee Chamber of Commerce, Tennessee FFA Foundation and Tennessee State Fair Commission.
In Washington County, Aiken serves in leadership role with the local Farm Bureau, the Farmers Cooperative and the Cattlemen’s Association Board. He remains active with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee and the First Farmers Bank Board of Columbia.
Virsys12 promotes Mooneyham, Begani to senior leadership positions
Brentwood-based salesforce services provider Virsys12 and AppExchange ISV have promoted Clint Mooneyham to vice president of sales and solutioning and Nathan Begani to vice president of consulting operations.
Mooneyham, with more than a decade of experience, joined Virsys12 in 2017. He is responsible for overseeing business development strategy for both consulting services and application sales, while also leading the Virsys12 marketing and solutioning engineering departments.
Previously, Mooneyham managed the SaaS-based customer success team for Deltek, where he also developed user onboarding processes for the company’s suite of products. Additionally, Mooneyham brings e experience in leading recurring revenue management in the technology space including previous positions with JDA Software and Service Source.
As the vice president of consulting operations, Begani is responsible for providing strategic leadership and direction for Virsys12 clients and the consulting team.
Begani joined the company in 2017 as the director of consulting services and quickly rose to several supervisory and management positions.
Prior to joining Virsys12, Begani was the assistant vice president of CRM at Franklin American Mortgage and senior delivery manager of CRM at Ad Victoriam Solutions.
“Clint understands the processes and needs of our customers and how our solutions help transform the business of healthcare,” said Justin Poggioli, VP of professional services. “Nate embodies the Virsys12 core principles of passion, transformation, collaboration and integrity.”
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
