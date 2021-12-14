Blake Hoerres has been hired as general manager of East Nashville restaurant Joyland.
A graduate of Johnson & Wales restaurant Julian’s in Providence, Rhode Island, and at Husk Savannah (Georgia), where he worked with Chef Sean Brock (a part owner of Joyland).
As GM, Hoerres will oversee all employees and operations.
LeeAnne Arnold, the previous Joyland GM, is now working on the wine/beverage team at Audrey, Brock’s most recent concept.
“Blake and I worked closely together at Husk Savannah back in the day, so I know first-hand how talented he is as a leader and chef,” Brock said in the release. “With a fine-dining background and vast experience in both kitchens and dining rooms around the South, bringing on Blake as general manager guarantees more exciting opportunities for the restaurant to come."
Joyland serves lunch and dinner Tuesdays through Sundays.
Records Nashville adds two
Records Nashville has appointed Josh Easler as executive vice president of promotion and commercial strategy and Joe Fisher as executive vice president.
According to a release, the two will report to Barry Weiss, Records (stylized as “RECORDS”) LLC co-founder and partner.
Based at the company’s Nashville office, Easler oversees radio promotion and commercial strategy. He joins Records Nashville after working as vice president of promotion at Arista Nashville, a division of Sony Nashville.
A native of Maine, Easler worked in country radio in Boston before starting at Sony Music Nashville as a regional representative for RCA in 2006. In 2011, he was appointed national director of promotion for RCA and in 2016 transitioned to Arista as VP promotion.
Fisher oversees the signing and developing of talent for the label. He joined Records Nashville having previously spent most of his career at Universal Nashville, where he rose to VP of A&R under Luke Lewis. Most recently, Fisher worked with Justin Timberlake on his Villa 40 Nashville label venture. Additionally, Fisher founded publishing company Boom with Keith Urban and Ross Copperman in 2017.
“We are so excited to be leveling up and raising the game with our efforts in Nashville and country music,” Weiss said in the release. “I can’t think of two better executives to take us forward and achieve this task than Josh Easler and Joe Fisher. They’re both established superstars in their respective fields in country music with great pedigree and substantial track records.”
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.