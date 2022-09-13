Nashville-based construction products maker LP Building Solutions has announced that Jeff Yelle has been promoted to vice president, chief information officer and Jeff Sweet has been elevated to the role of vice president, engineering.

According to a release, Yelle succeeds retiring LP Chief Information Officer Don Walker. Sweet succeeds Tony Hamill, who was promoted to vice president, siding manufacturing, earlier this year.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.