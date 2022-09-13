Nashville-based construction products maker LP Building Solutions has announced that Jeff Yelle has been promoted to vice president, chief information officer and Jeff Sweet has been elevated to the role of vice president, engineering.
According to a release, Yelle succeeds retiring LP Chief Information Officer Don Walker. Sweet succeeds Tony Hamill, who was promoted to vice president, siding manufacturing, earlier this year.
Yelle is a 26-year LP veteran, beginning as a siding regional quality manager in 1996. His previous roles at LP include plant manager at the company’s former Silsbee, Texas, mill, siding product and process development manager, corporate quality manager, master data lead, IT manager, IT center of excellence director and, most recently, oriented strand board technology and quality director.
Prior to his tenure at LP, Yelle served as a quality supervisor at Trus Joist MacMillan. Yelle earned his bachelor's degree in forest products at the University of Minnesota and an MBA degree from Lipscomb University.
In his new role, Yelle will be responsible for information technology and computer systems within the LP information technology department.
Sweet joined LP in June 2018 as a corporate engineering manager and was soon promoted to siding engineering manager, a role he has held since January 2019.
Previously, Sweet held roles at Stantec, an engineering services firm, and Ocean Steel & Construction in Saint John, New Brunswick. He holds a civil engineering degree from the University of New Brunswick and is a registered engineer in New Brunswick, Canada, and Maine.
In his new role, Sweet will oversee the company's corporate engineering and maintenance groups. His responsibilities include managing LP's capital investments and reliability improvement efforts.
Skanska hires five, shifts four
The local office of Skanska USA has added nine full-time employees (five new hires and four transfers).
The new hires include Clint Ferrell, as superintendent; Quentin Rummo, as project engineer; Cody Johnson, as assistant superintendent; John Austin Skelton, as project engineer; and Tonio Reid, as project engineer.
Ferrell joins Skanska after having worked on Bridgestone Tower, expansion to the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Williamson Medical Center, among others. Johnson rejoins Skanska after a year in Denver. Previously for Skanska, he worked on the delivery of Fifth + Broadway’s residential tower.
Rummo (University of Alabama), Skelton (Tennessee Technological University) and Reid (Vanderbilt University) all join Skanska after completing internships in the Nashville office.
In addition to the hires, seasoned team members that have transferred to Skanska’s Nashville-area office include Miles Colyer, project manager from Oregon; Chris Hoylman, superintendent from North Carolina; Sean Walker, senior project manager from Oregon; and Sami Pritchard (Nielson), senior scheduler from Washington state.
In the Nashville area, Skanska is currently undertaking Vanderbilt’s Kirkland Hall, Clarksville’s F&M Bank Arena and The Community Foundation’s future Green Hills headquarters. Skanska’s local portfolio includes Fifth + Broadway, the sustainable redevelopment of West Riverfront Park, health care projects such as Abe’s Garden Alzheimer’s and Memory Care Center of Excellence and hospitality projects like The JW Marriott Nashville Hotel.
“Nashville is one of the fastest growing markets in the country, and Skanska USA remains at the forefront of making that transformative growth happen,” Chris Hopper, Skanska USA’s executive vice president and general manager, said in the release. “We’re excited to officially welcome new team members, as well as relocating experienced professionals who have led large-scale projects in cities such as Portland and Seattle. Adding these professionals to the strong and proven talent pool already in our local office further positions Skanska to deliver on the top projects in the market for our clients.
Red Seal adds Ceretti as service manager
Red Seal Homes has welcomed Dean Cerretti to the Nashville team.
Formerly based in Red Seal Homes’ Chicago-area office, Cerretti will continue his main role as service manager in Nashville.
According to a release, Cerretti will primarily serve as the liaison for new homeowners, providing quality control during the initial construction phase and throughout the one-year home warranty.
“Dean has been an integral part of our team over the years,” Brian Hoffman, a third-generation owner at Red Seal Homes, said in the release. “With his experience in residential and commercial spaces in addition to his expertise as an independent general contractor, we are proud to have him join us here in Nashville.”
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In