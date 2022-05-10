Alayna Hayes has been named assistant provost and senior director of the Vanderbilt Career Center.
According to Vanderbilt.edu, Hayes joins Vanderbilt from Johns Hopkins University, where she served as the senior director of life design-diversity, equity and inclusion. She also led the employer relations team within the Johns Hopkins Career Center.
Before joining Johns Hopkins in 2016, Hayes worked in pharmaceutical sales for Pfizer Animal Health and GlaxoSmithKline.
Hayes earned her Ed.D. degree from Johns Hopkins and her MBA and Bachelor of Science degrees from Florida A&M University.
“Dr. Hayes’ ability to create effective programming and content for students as they transition to a university, coupled with her proven experience developing relationships with employers to grow networks for students as they leave a university, make her the ideal person to take Vanderbilt’s Career Center to the next level,” Alex Sevilla, vice provost for career advancement and engagement and Evans Family Executive Director of the Career Center, told Vanderbilt.edu.
NCVC promotes five to SVP roles
The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. has promoted five individuals to the role of senior vice president.
According to a release, the five are Corey Hopwood, senior vice president, IT; Bonna Johnson, senior vice president, corporate communications; Debra Smith, senior vice president, visitor experience; David Spencer, senior vice president, events; and Scott Wright, senior vice president, sales.
Hopwood has more than 20 years of experience in information technology, including the past three years at the NCVC. He previously worked for the state of Tennessee and Wilson & Associates Engineering & Surveying, as well as running his own information technology company.
Johnson has been with the NCVC since 2015 and formerly held the title vice president, corporate communications. She previously served under former Mayor Karl Dean as press secretary and later as communications director. Before that, she was a reporter at The Tennessean.
Smith is a 32-year veteran in the hospitality industry, including nearly 20 years at the NCVC, where she previously held the title of vice president, visitor experience and digital marketing. She previously held roles at Drury Hotels and Dollar/Thrifty Automotive Group.
Spencer has spent 30 years in the events and hospitality industry, including nearly 18 years at the NCVC. He previously served as vice president, events, and had also led the organization’s convention services team. Prior to joining the NCVC, he worked at the Nashville Arena (now Bridgestone Arena) as part of the venue’s grand opening team and before that at the Miami Arena.
Wright is a 33-year industry veteran and has spent the last 22 years working for the NCVC, most recently as vice president, sales. Before returning to Nashville, he served as associate director of sales at the San Jose Convention & Visitors Bureau and previously held positions with Fairmont Hotels, Loews Hotels and Hyatt Hotels.
Similarly, Heather Middleton previously was elevated to the role of senior vice president, marketing, in January. Middleton has 25 years of PR and marketing experience across music, sports, television and hospitality, including 16 years with the NCVC as vice president, public relations. She previously held roles at The Buntin Group, Warner Music Nashville, USA Networks and HBO.
The moves come as NCVC reorganized its leadership structure earlier this year with the promotion of Deana Ivey to the role of president, with Butch Spyridon retaining the title of chief executive officer. Ivey, who has been with the organization since 1997, previously served as executive vice president and chief marketing officer, while Spyridon held the dual title of president and CEO.
Additionally, Scott Schult, formerly having worked in the hospitality industry in Myrtle Beach and St. Petersburg/Clearwater, Florida, has been hired as chief marketing officer. Other promotions include Andrea Arnold elevated to chief public affairs officer; Adrienne Siemers elevated to chief sales officer; and Marie Sueing elevated to chief diversity officer.
“These promotions reflect our appreciation of their hard work and also a need to expand our leadership structure as Nashville’s profile as a global destination has risen and more tourism-related projects come to the city,” Ivey said in the release. “We are proud of the instrumental work of our entire staff as we market and sell the city, produce large events and generate economic activity for Nashville.”
Marsh Joins Mountain Commerce’s Brentwood office
Knoxville-based Mountain Commerce Bancorp Inc., the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank, has announced that Joshua Marsh has joined its Nashville office in Brentwood as a senior vice president and senior relationship manager.
Marsh comes to MCB with more than 18 years of financial services experience, most recently as a senior vice president in commercial real estate lending for Pinnacle Financial Partners. Prior to PNFP, Marsh served in a similar capacity for nearly 10 years with BB&T, where he also completed the bank’s management development program.
“Josh represents the important addition of seasoned talent to our team, and his presence will significantly enhance our ability to provide Mountain Commerce Bank’s characteristic ‘Responsive, Relationship Banking’ to our customers in the greater Nashville area,” Mountain Commerce Bank President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Edwards said in the release.
