Premise Health has announced Ben Miller as the company’s chief revenue officer and Derek Brochu as executive vice president of growth and development.

According to a release, Miller has more than 20 years of health care sales experience. As CRO, he is responsible for sales strategies and operations. Miller was previously vice president of marketing, sales and business development for Kaiser Permanente Foundation Health Plan of Colorado. He has also spent most of his career in sales leadership positions at Anthem BlueCross BlueShield.

