Premise Health has announced Ben Miller as the company’s chief revenue officer and Derek Brochu as executive vice president of growth and development.
According to a release, Miller has more than 20 years of health care sales experience. As CRO, he is responsible for sales strategies and operations. Miller was previously vice president of marketing, sales and business development for Kaiser Permanente Foundation Health Plan of Colorado. He has also spent most of his career in sales leadership positions at Anthem BlueCross BlueShield.
Brochu will oversee enterprise strategy and product, customer advisory, partnerships and corporate development. During his time as a director at OMERS Private Equity, he had a role in the organization’s acquisition of Premise in 2018. Brochu also helped manage private equity investments across North America.
Miller received his degree from the University of Cincinnati and attended the Harvard University Executive Leadership Program. Brochu studied business administration at Brock University in St. Catharines, Ontario.
“There is more opportunity than ever before in our industry, as large organizations come to terms with unsustainable healthcare cost increases for the foreseeable future, and Ben and Derek are uniquely qualified to lead these efforts,” Stu Clark, Premise health chief executive officer, said in the release.
Headquartered in Brentwood, Premise Health offers in-person and digital care to more than 11 million people across the U.S.
CFMT hires The Village partnership leader
The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has announced Erika Burnett will lead a new partnership with The Village.
Funded by the mayor’s office, The Village provides community organizations and leaders of marginalized backgrounds opportunities to connect and access resources and funding.
With more than 10 years of leading summer work-based experiences, Burnett has increased civic engagement of marginalized youth across Nashville. Prior to joining CFMT, she served as a facilitator and consultant for local and national organizations and most recently worked on public policy with the Women’s Fund of Greater Chattanooga.
Burnett taught at Nashville’s Glencliff High School after earning an English education degree at Tennessee State University. She did graduate studies in community action development at Vanderbilt University and then served as senior director of programs with Hands On Nashville (HON). There, she worked on volunteer engagement and nonprofit partnership programs.
Under Burnett’s leadership, HON launched the first service-learning-based freshman orientation course at TSU and helped with curriculum-based youth urban agriculture programs. She also worked at the Oasis Center on a city-wide coalition for the reduction of youth violence.
As a co-founder of the Women of Color Collaborative in Nashville, Burnett curated a safe space for community and professional development for women and girls of color.
“For the past 20 years, I’ve watched this city grow, stretch, and in some aspects collapse under the weight of change and emerging community needs. At this critical moment in time it is imperative that we resource and position those closest to our communities’ most deeply rooted issues in order to repair historical harm and inequalities while we build a more equitable and inclusive future,” Burnett said in a release.
The Village is entering its third year and seeks to expand with CFMT as a partner. CFMT will provide administrative support and help strengthen public-private partnerships to combat violence.
VUMC adds two HealthIT officers
Vanderbilt University Medical Center has named two associate chief medical information officers in HealthIT.
According to a release, the new titles were given to Dr. Travis Osterman, assistant professor of biomedical informatics, and Dr. Jonathan Wanderer, professor of anesthesiology and biomedical informatics. They will provide guidance to HealthIT clinical directors in their operational IT efforts.
Osterman started at VUMC in 2013 as a clinical fellow in hematology and oncology. Prior to his new role, he was senior clinical director in HealthIT.
Now, Osterman’s responsibilities will include planning and supporting the VUMC cloud strategy with the medical center’s new cloud infrastructure. He will continue as the director of Cancer Clinical Informatics and will still lead the clinical genomics workstream and coordinating HealthIT activities for health information management. As associate vice president of research informatics, he will continue to lead research initiatives and work to decrease barriers for using clinical data for research and operations.
Wanderer has been with VUMC for 10 years and started as an instructor in anesthesiology. Prior to his new role, Wanderer was senior clinical director in HealthIT.
Now he will lead acute care in the inpatient and perioperative settings and the associated revenue cycle activities. His experience with inpatient documentation and perioperative clinical care and research will build on this new role. He will continue to lead the VUMC Physician Builder Program, which is billed as the largest program of its kind, per capita, in the world. He will also still lead the VUMC Clinical Informatics Fellowship and Master of Science program in applied clinical informatics.
“We are fortunate to have the years of experience and expertise Drs. Osterman and Wanderer bring to their work,” VUMC Chief Medical Information Officer Dara Mize said in the release. “They have a proven record of developing IT solutions for the benefit of our patients and the VUMC community. These new roles will expand their influence on IT initiatives at VUMC.”
