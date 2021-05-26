Pinnacle Financial Partners captive insurance advisor Michael Corbett has been named to the Captive Review Hall of Fame.
According to a release, the honor is given to only a few captive professionals worldwide each year. Captive Review is a London-based magazine targeting the global risk management and captive insurance community.
Corbett (pictured) came to Pinnacle in early 2020 with more than 40 years of financial services experience. Previously, he was the regulatory director of captive insurance for the State of Tennessee’s Department of Commerce and Insurance, where he licensed 669 risk bearing entities made up of 200 captive insurance companies and 469 cell companies, representing over $1.4 billion in annual premiums. He also led a consulting practice that specialized in captive insurance and was chair of the Vermont Captive Insurance Association.
“We knew Michael was one of the world’s top captive leaders when we hired him,” Sam Belk, senior lending officer at Pinnacle, said in the release. “Captive insurance is an innovative and complex offering that empowers our clients to manage their own risk and plan for the future with confidence. Michael is the best in the business, and thanks to him we have a huge leg up in building our captive practice.”
Corbett was previously named to the Captive Review Power 50 in 2016, 2017 and 2018 and was named the 2015 Captive Professional of the Year.
Richards & Richards acquires Clarksville company
Nashville-based Richards & Richards Secure Shredding has bought Clarksville-based L&C Shredding.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed in a release.
The acquisition expands Richards & Richards’ footprint in the Clarksville and Hopkinsville, Kentucky areas, more than doubling its service to the region. L&C Shredding has a client roster of 100-plus entities and will now operate as Richards & Richards.
“This acquisition allows us to strengthen our presence in an area where we are looking to expand,” Bowman Richards, owner and president of Richards & Richards, said in the release. “We’re excited to begin serving L&C’s customers in Clarksville and north-central Tennessee by offering them a broader selection of solutions for disposing of confidential information and serving them the Richards & Richards way.”
Founded in 2010, L&C Shredding had been owned by W. Garnett Ladd III and James Glen Childers III, neither of whom will be involved moving forward. The company’s real estate and two employees were not part of the deal.
This is the second shredding company acquisition for Richards & Richards Secure Shredding, which purchased Top Secret Document Destruction in Tullahoma, Tennessee, in 2017.
Vanderbilt’s Clair receives Harvard medal
Vanderbilt University School of Medicine professor Dr. Walter Clair is one three 2021 recipients of Harvard University’s highest honor, the Harvard Medal.
Clair earned his bachelor’s degree, a medical degree and a Master of Public Health degree from Harvard. He serves as professor of clinical medicine and as vice chair for diversity and inclusion in the Department of Medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
“This is a wonderful recognition for Dr. Clair, who is a leader in the Medical School, the Vanderbilt Heart and Vascular Institute, and the Department of Medicine as well as institutionally here at Vanderbilt. Dr. Kim professor and chair of the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine Department of Medicine, said in the release. “His insights across medicine, diversity, and fundamentally, humanity, engage and uplift everyone he interacts with, and I have learned tremendously from him in the past year.”
The Harvard Medal is awarded to recognize “extraordinary service” to Harvard University, at which Clair served on the HU Board of Overseers from 2009-2016 and as vice chair of that entity’s executive committee for 2014-2015.
Safari Helicopter to relocate to Macon County from Florida
Safari Helicopter has announced it will be moving its headquarters and manufacturing operations from Florida to Lafayette, Tennessee, a $7.5 million investment that could yield 85 jobs in the Macon County town.
Safari Enterprises LLC, which does business as Safari Helicopter, is a manufacturer of two-seater helicopter kits.
According to a release, phase one of the relocation will involve the company’s having constructed a 16,000-square-foot facility at the Lafayette Municipal Airport. Phase two will include construction of additional buildings to accommodate for future growth. The company manufactures and sells “home build” helicopter manufacturing kits for aviation enthusiasts with an in-house build option for those uncomfortable with the building process.
The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development did not note in the release any incentives that might be included.
Send info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.