Ed Lanquist, shareholder and co-founder at Patterson Intellectual Property Law, has been elected vice president of the Tennessee Bar Association.
According to a release, Lanquist in 2023 will serve as president-elect and will lead the organization as president for the 2024-25 bar year.
Lanquist is the TBA’s current general counsel. He also serves on the executive committee of the association’s intellectual property section and is a member of its Young Lawyers Division Fellows.
Lanquist is a past president, chair and/or treasurer of the Tennessee Intellectual Property Law Association, the Nashville Bar Association, the Nashville Bar Intellectual Property Committee, the NBA Continuing Legal Education Committee and the NBA ad hoc committee for online continuing legal education.
A Rule 31 Listed Mediator, Lanquist has been recognized as Band 1 in intellectual property by Chambers and listed in Best Lawyers and Mid-South Super Lawyers. He focuses his practice on patent and trademark litigation, intellectual property counseling, and trademark prosecution.
Lanquist received his J.D. degree from the University of Tennessee and his B.S. degree in civil engineering from UT in 1985.
Belmont offers doctoral degree in mental health counseling
The Belmont University College of Theology and Christian Ministry has announced a doctoral degree in mental health counseling.
According to a release, the Belmont program will offer two tracks: advanced clinical practice and counselor education and supervision.
Coursework for the mental health counseling doctoral program will be completed utilizing a combination of online and face-to-face instruction each term.
“The Mental Health Counseling Ph.D. is an exciting and necessary addition to the College as we strive to champion well-being for the people and communities we serve,” Dr. Tom Knowles-Bagwell, BU associate director of mental health counseling, said in the release. “Our spiritually-guided, research-informed curriculum will train students to become leaders in the field as they learn to provide excellent mental health care to those seeking support.”
Musicians On Call, Stars rank on NonProfit Times list
Nashville nonprofits Musicians On Call and Starts are both listed on the latest The NonProfit Times’ Best Nonprofits to Work For list for 2022.
MOC — which brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities — ranked third overall among the top 50 nonprofits nationwide that were honored, the organization’s highest ranking to date. This is the four consecutive year MOC has been ranked.
Stars, which bills itself as an organization that supports young people attempting to overcome social and emotional barriers, was ranked No. 40.
“To be named the third-best nonprofit to work for in the country is an incredible honor,” Musicians On Call President and CEO Pete Griffin said in the release. “I am deeply proud of our team for fostering a work environment where Musicians On Call continues to be recognized as a leading organization, not only for our work in delivering the healing power of music, but also for our company culture.”
MOC recently celebrated a milestone of working with 1 million people in hospitals nationwide since the organization was founded in 1999.
