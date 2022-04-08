Nashville-based technology company Phosphorus Cybersecurity has tapped technology industry veteran Art Coviello Jr. to serve as chairman of its board of directors.
The announcement comes just two months after the company, which specializes in IoT security, closed on a $38 million Series A funding round.
Phosphorus recruited Coviello as it plans to hire more than 50 employees by 2024.
According to a release, Coviello has been a prominent fixture within the IT industry for more than 25 years. He is perhaps best known for his tenure at RSA Security, at which he served as president and CEO. The release does not note where is Coveillo is based, though it does not appear to be Nashville.
"[Coviello] will play an important role in helping us solidify our position as the leading IoT security company in the global market," Chris Rouland, Phosphorus CEO, said in the release. "While there are many companies that can find IoT vulnerabilities, we are the only company that can actually secure these devices from attack. We anticipate a large growth period ahead of us, as the size of the IoT market is already 10 times the traditional endpoint market and approaching $1 trillion in overall value."
In addition to his new role with Phosphorus, Coviello will continue to serve on the boards of directors of Synchrony Financial, Tenable and Mandiant and as investment committee chairman for Florida-based SYN Ventures.
