Restaurant chain California Pizza Kitchen has named Nashville restaurant industry veteran Jeff Warne its new CEO, effective immediately.

Warne joined the CPK board in 2020 and replaced Jim Hyatt, president and CEO since 2018. He is a past CEO of Nashville-based chain O’Charley’s and partnered in the founding of local restaurant chain Burger Republic. Warne also is a past board chair of the Nashville Food Project and served on the Second Harvest Food Bank board.