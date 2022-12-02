Restaurant chain California Pizza Kitchen has named Nashville restaurant industry veteran Jeff Warne its new CEO, effective immediately.
Warne joined the CPK board in 2020 and replaced Jim Hyatt, president and CEO since 2018. He is a past CEO of Nashville-based chain O’Charley’s and partnered in the founding of local restaurant chain Burger Republic. Warne also is a past board chair of the Nashville Food Project and served on the Second Harvest Food Bank board.
“We are thrilled to have Jeff in the CEO role at this incredible brand,” CPK board chair Michael O’Donnell said in a release. “He is a proven leader with deep restaurant experience who understands the CPK business and its innovation DNA. He is uniquely positioned to take CPK to its next phase of growth and has already had a huge impact on the organization. We look forward to supporting him as he continues to bring to life his vision.”
CPK was founded as a single location in 1985 in Beverly Hills and now numbers 180 locations in 10 countries, based in Costa Mesa, California.
A company representative could not immediately be reached for information about where Warne will be based.