Veteran MP&F Strategic Communications partner Katy Varney has announced she will retire, effective March 31.
According to a release, and after the transition, MP&F will be led by partners Jennifer Brantley (managing partner), Mary Elizabeth Davis, Knight Stivender and Kate Chinn. Keith Miles serves as partner emeritus.
The looming move comes after then-partner David Fox retired in December 2022. The late Alice Chapman had served as managing partner prior to her death in November 2021 (read here).
Early in her career, Varney worked on the White House staffs of then-First Lady Rosalynn Carter and former Vice President Walter Mondale, and also served as chief legislative liaison for the late Gov. Ned McWherter.
Varney joined MP&F in 1993 — when Fox, the late Mike Pigott and Mark McNeely (who now oversees McNeely Brockman Public Relations) ran what was a 15-employee company. The release notes she was “the driving force” behind the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference’s “Meth Destroys” campaign, Nashville’s “Curby” recycling campaign and the effort to defeat the “English Only” charter amendment. All won national Public Relations Society of America Silver Anvil awards.
For more than 25 years, Varney, a graduate of Earlham College in Richmond, Ind., led communications and marketing efforts for the U.S. Department of Labor’s Job Corps program, the firm’s largest client.
“I leave knowing MP&F Strategic Communications will continue to thrive," Varney said. "No one could ask for a more perfect job than the one I’ve enjoyed the last 30 years.”