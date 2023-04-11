The Greater Nashville Apartment Association has named Ginny Johnson as president.
Johnson replaces Victoria Tobin, who served in the role from early 2020 until this past March and is now executive director of the Myrtle Beach Area Hospitality Association.
According to a release, Johnson has worked for GNAA for the past eight years, joining the association as membership coordinator and being promoted to education and events director in 2017. Johnson was recognized by GNAA with the Chairman’s Award in 2015 for growing the number of units represented by GNAA members to more than 100,000. In 2022, she received a second Chairman’s Award for her outstanding achievement in the area of member education.
In addition, Johnson has helped develop GNAA’s annual Women’s Conference and been involved with GNAA in career fairs at local schools to educate young people about job opportunities in the multifamily industry.
Johnson has also helped the association provide continuing education for maintenance teams interested in learning about new building technologies and LEED certification.
“We’re very pleased Ginny has agreed to take on the role as president of GNAA,” board chair Stephanie Liston said in the release. “At a time when Nashville is growing so dramatically, we see multifamily development as a key player in providing housing options for our community and Ginny is the right voice to represent our members and to communicate with our stakeholders in an effective and honest way.”
The Greater Nashville Apartment Association represents more than 150,000 apartment homes managed by 104 management companies in Middle Tennessee as well as 364 supplier member businesses that provide products and services to its members.