Halls Chophouse has named Chris Von Egger as executive chef of its Nashville restaurant, slated to open in the coming weeks at Midtown’s Broadwest.
According to a release, Von Egger is a graduate of Orlando Culinary Academy and has more than 25 years of experience in the food and beverage industry, having focused on steakhouses.
Before graduating from OCA, he worked at Morton’s Steakhouse in Orlando, eventually working his way through the parent company’s sous chef program in Tysons Corner, Virginia. He would go on to serve as executive chef of the Morton’s Steakhouse in Annapolis, Maryland.
Later in his career, Von Egger spent nine years as executive chef of STATS Brewpub and Max’s Coal Oven Pizzeria, both in Atlanta, before relocating to Nashville to help open Ford Fry’s Superica in The Gulch.
Von Egger will serve Halls Chophouse in a position that, as the Post previously reported in November 2021, Lee Spencer was to have taken.
In 2020, Halls Chophouse Charleston was ranked in the top three restaurants in the United States by Trip Advisors Traveler’s Choice Awards, joining The French Laundry in California and Daniel in New York. Hall Management Group owns and operates the Low County fare restaurant.
“Chris is an exceptional chef who will allow Halls Chophouse to execute immediately in Nashville at the world-class standard we are known for,” Chad Ellis, general manager of Halls Chophouse Nashville, said in the release. “We’re excited for him to lead a talented kitchen staff and further instill a family culture within the restaurant that allows our employees to grow and thrive. We can’t wait to get to work for our guests in Nashville very soon.”
