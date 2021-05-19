Officials with Grand Hyatt Nashville, the 25-floor luxury hotel in downtown’s Nashville Yards development, have announced Marc Sternagel as general manager.
Sternagel, who replaces John D’Angelo, brings more than 20 years of hospitality experience. According to a release, he has held leadership roles with high-end hotel properties in Germany, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Guatemala, Panama and the United States.
Most recently, Sternagel served as managing director at the Roosevelt Hotel in New York City, overseeing the operations of the 1,025-room hotel and its five food and beverage outlets. Previously, Sternagel worked for Accor Hotels & Resorts, including as vice president of operations for the company’s portfolio of Novotel and Mercure hotels in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Panama and Guatemala.
Originally from Karlsruhe, Germany, Sternagel studied at a hotel business school in Calw, Germany, and graduated from the general managers program at Cornell University. Now residing in Nashville with his family, Sternagel is a licensed private pilot and member of the Civil Air Patrol, a volunteer organization assisting with search and rescue missions, as well as disaster assistance for FEMA.
“It is truly an honor to lead our hardworking, talented and resilient team as we continue to provide unparalleled experiences for every guest — both tourists and locals alike — who enter the gilded doors of our luxury urban resort,” Sternagel said in the release. “As Music City continues to reopen, Grand Hyatt Nashville is perfectly poised to be an integral part of our city’s burgeoning tourism boom and economic success.”
Located at 1000 Broadway, the 591-room Grand Hyatt hotel also houses multiple restaurants and bars.
