Private membership organization Nashville City Club has been sold to a five-person group that includes local developer Tony Giarratana.

The change in ownership comes as the club — whose members include many of the city’s most influential individuals in business, political and high-profile social circles — preps to move to The Liggett Building by month's end and to reopen to its members in September, as the Post recently reported (read here).

