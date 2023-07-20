Private membership organization Nashville City Club has been sold to a five-person group that includes local developer Tony Giarratana.
The change in ownership comes as the club — whose members include many of the city’s most influential individuals in business, political and high-profile social circles — preps to move to The Liggett Building by month's end and to reopen to its members in September, as the Post recently reported (read here).
The sellers were the collective members of Nashville City Club.
A release does not note the terms of the sale or the number of members in the club.
In addition to Giarratana, known for his developing of urban sites with high-rise buildings, Nashville City Club board member and Managing Director Chris Weinberg is part of the new ownership. The other three owners are Phillip Hampton (president of legal technology consulting firm LogicForce), Kevin Lavender (executive vice president and head of commercial banking for the local of Fifth Third Bank) and Stephen Richards (a local businessman and Nashville City Club member for 14 years).
Located at 200 Second Ave. S., the three-story Liggett Building was constructed prior to World War II and ranks among SoBro’s oldest structures.
The release does not include how many years the 1957-founded Nashville City Club has operated from the 20th floor of the ServiceSource Building, located on the northwest corner of the intersection of Church Street and Fifth Avenue North in the central business district.
The club’s website notes the private organization offers a “premier location for weddings, private events, corporate functions, holiday parties, and business and social networking mixers and events.”
Led by Weinberg, Nashville City Club offers an employee roster of event planners, restaurant workers and general staff.
The new Nashville City Club location will feature a third-story Member's Floor, a Grand Ballroom (for events) on the second level and a Lounge Level on the first floor.
"We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey of relocating to the Liggett building," Weinberg said in the release. "Our goal is to create an elevated environment that not only caters to our existing members' desires for luxury and exclusivity, but also provides a warm and inviting space for new and potential members. We cannot wait to unveil this extraordinary transformation."
The Liggett Building, which was once home to electronic health records company Qualifacts, was given a major update in 2006 and is one of SoBro’s few existing buildings of its type. In mid-2020, the Post reported businessmen Tillman Holloway and Barron Solomon planned private luxury social club The Register for the structure. That business seemingly failed to gain traction due, in part, to the coronavirus pandemic.
Nashville natives (and sister and brother) Currey and Lester Turner own The Liggett Building. Lester Turner is the owner of Tuned-In Broadcasting, the parent company of independent radio station Lightning 100 and live music event Live on the Green.