Brentwood-based executive personnel search firm Buffkin / Baker announced Tuesday the promotion of Jackson Ross to partner.
According to a release, Ross will be oversee the firm’s health care and private equity practice areas.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year Access
|$120.00
|for 365 days
|1 Day Access
|$10.00
|for 1 day
|2 Year Access
|$216.00
|for 730 days
|3 Year Access
|$288.00
|for 1095 days
Brentwood-based executive personnel search firm Buffkin / Baker announced Tuesday the promotion of Jackson Ross to partner.
According to a release, Ross will be oversee the firm’s health care and private equity practice areas.
Based locally, Ross joined Buffkin / Baker in 2021 as a principal and was quickly promoted to associate partner in 2022, through his leadership in executive and senior-level search assignments. He has placed executive leadership personnel in the health care, digital and private equity sectors for both national and global clients.
Prior to joining Buffkin / Baker, Ross was part of the leadership team and helped launch the U.S. operations for United Imaging Healthcare. In addition, he has worked at VasoHealthcare and Siemens Healthcare.
Ross, a native Nashvillian, holds a bachelor’s degree in business, management and marketing from the University of Mississippi.
“Jackson brings more than 20 years of experience exceeding client expectations and market share growth through his previous leadership roles, and this strong foundation will allow him to deliver substantial value to our clients,” Craig Buffkin, the firm’s managing partner, said in the release. “We are proud to name him partner in the health care practice and look forward to his contribution in providing the highest level of service, commitment and value in the executive search industry.”
Buffkin / Baker also operates offices in Boston, Charlotte, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York and Winston-Salem, with an affiliate office in London.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.