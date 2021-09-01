Nashville-based Bell Construction announced Wednesday that Rebecca Ozols and Sam Hand have been named owners of the company.
Ozols and Hand have been serving the company as vice president of growth operations and senior project manager, building operations, respectively, according to a release. Bell is now home to nine owners.
Ozols joined Bell (stylized as “BELL”) in 2018.
“During Rebecca’s time at BELL, she has forged new relationships with decision makers and contributed to shaping the company’s strategic direction,” Keith Pyle, Bell president, said in the release. “As our brand leader we know she will continue to be a great champion of our company, and I look forward to our continued growth under her leadership.”
Hand joined Bell more than six years ago and has managed the completion of several private and public commercial buildings projects, including McEwen Northside Class A office and retail space, The Rowen Glenn Center for special needs ministry at Brentwood Baptist Church and the Rutherford County Judicial Center. As senior project manager, he has overseen recruitment and training of Bell’s interns as well as the company’s advancements in technology, among other tasks.
“Sam is passionate about our people and culture and works to ensure that our team members embody our core values by representing them well himself,” Pyle said. “He has grown and developed into an exemplary leader and achieved high quality work at every level.”
