Jack Arnold, who with his wife Rose opened famed meat-and-three Arnold's Country Kitchen in 1982, died Monday of natural causes, The Tennessean reported.
He was 85.
The business, from which Jack Arnold retired about 15 years ago, closed early this year, reportedly as developer SomeraRoad was poised to purchase The Gulch property owned by the family.
Arnold's son Kahlil Arnold has run the restaurant in recent years.
"He was always bigger than life, and he always made time for everybody," Kahlil Arnold said, according to The Tennessean. "And he was by far the best storyteller I ever met."
Arnold is survived by his wife, Rose, sister Tania Fielder and nine children.