YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee has announced the promotions of Latrina Adams, Ryan Fleischman and Jennifer Zehnder to chief financial officer, chief strategy and compliance officer and chief development officer respectively.

Latrina Adams-YWCA.jpg

Latrina Adams
Ryan Fleischman-YWCA.jpg

Ryan Fleischman
Jennifer Zehnder - YWCA.jpg

Jennifer Zehnder

According to a release, Adams joined YWCA in 2018 as vice president of finance-controller. Fleischman started with the nonprofit in 2012 as director of grants and most recently served as the senior vice president of grants and strategic initiatives. Zehnder was tapped to be the senior director of giving earlier this year.

