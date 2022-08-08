YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee has announced the promotions of Latrina Adams, Ryan Fleischman and Jennifer Zehnder to chief financial officer, chief strategy and compliance officer and chief development officer respectively.
According to a release, Adams joined YWCA in 2018 as vice president of finance-controller. Fleischman started with the nonprofit in 2012 as director of grants and most recently served as the senior vice president of grants and strategic initiatives. Zehnder was tapped to be the senior director of giving earlier this year.
Relatedly, Beth Boord is transitioning from the CDO role to executive development adviser and will retire from the 124-year-old organization at the end of the calendar year.
In addition, YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee has elected 12 members to its board of directors for the 2022-23 term. Cynthia Whitfield-Story, chief executive officer at INSPIRE1 LLC Consulting Firm, is the new YWCA board chair and Sallie Bailey, a community volunteer and former Louisiana-Pacific CFO, is board chair-elect.
“YWCA is fortunate to have steady and strong leadership in our board of directors and staff,” YWCA President and CEO Sharon Roberson said in the release. “The individuals who serve our organization focus first and foremost on our clients — those women, children and families who have turned to us for over a century, seeking safety and empowerment. Our new board members join an outstanding group of servant leaders, and I’m grateful they will be working with me alongside an exceptional senior leadership team that is devoted to moving our mission forward every day.”
New YWCA board members include the following:
• Jen Berres, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, HCA Healthcare
